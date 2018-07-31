Montauk by the Numbers

Second House, rebuilt 1797

Price East Hampton trustees paid Montauketts for land, 1687: One hundred pounds

Price Arthur Benson paid for Montauk, 1879: $151,000

$151,000 adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $3,805,034

Price Long Island Rail Road President Austin Corbin and Vice President Charles Pratt pay Benson heirs for 4,000 acres of Montauk, 1895: $200,000

$200,000 adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $5,999,738

Price Carl Fisher paid for Montauk, 1925: $2.5 million

$2.5 million adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $35,998,428

Asking price of 44 Foxboro Road, Montauk, Fisher's own house, 2018: $9.5 million

Price Edward Albee paid for Montauk house, 1962: $40,000

Asking price for Albee property, 2018: $20 million

Year First House was built, for keepers of pastured animals: 1744

Year First House burned down: 1909

Year Second House was built: 1746

Year Second House burned down: 1797

Year Third House was built: 1747

Year Third House burned down: 1806