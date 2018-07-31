Behind The Hedges 31.07.2018 11:32 Montauk by the Numbers
img img img
img

Montauk by the Numbers

July 31, 2018 By Laura Euler
Second House, rebuilt 1797

Price East Hampton trustees paid Montauketts for land, 1687: One hundred pounds

 

Price Arthur Benson paid for Montauk, 1879: $151,000

$151,000 adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $3,805,034

 

Price Long Island Rail Road President Austin Corbin and Vice President Charles Pratt pay Benson heirs for 4,000 acres of Montauk, 1895: $200,000

$200,000 adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $5,999,738

 

Price Carl Fisher paid for Montauk, 1925: $2.5 million

$2.5 million adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $35,998,428

Asking price of 44 Foxboro Road, Montauk, Fisher's own house, 2018: $9.5 million

 

Price Edward Albee paid for Montauk house, 1962: $40,000

Asking price for Albee property, 2018: $20 million

 

Year First House was built, for keepers of pastured animals: 1744

Year First House burned down: 1909

 

Year Second House was built: 1746

Year Second House burned down: 1797

 

Year Third House was built: 1747

Year Third House burned down: 1806

 

MORE TOP STORIES



Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar