Montauk by the Numbers

Price East Hampton trustees paid Montauketts for land, 1687: One hundred pounds
Price Arthur Benson paid for Montauk, 1879: $151,000
$151,000 adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $3,805,034
Price Long Island Rail Road President Austin Corbin and Vice President Charles Pratt pay Benson heirs for 4,000 acres of Montauk, 1895: $200,000
$200,000 adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $5,999,738
Price Carl Fisher paid for Montauk, 1925: $2.5 million
$2.5 million adjusted for inflation in 2018 dollars: $35,998,428
Asking price of 44 Foxboro Road, Montauk, Fisher's own house, 2018: $9.5 million
Price Edward Albee paid for Montauk house, 1962: $40,000
Asking price for Albee property, 2018: $20 million
Year First House was built, for keepers of pastured animals: 1744
Year First House burned down: 1909
Year Second House was built: 1746
Year Second House burned down: 1797
Year Third House was built: 1747
Year Third House burned down: 1806
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!