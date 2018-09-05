Montauk Artist's Home Asking Price Down 40% in 11 Months

Last October, we asked the question, "Is This Extraordinary Montauk Home Too Cool for its Own Good?" Turns out, the answer is yes. The property, on Kettle Hole Road, was asking $4.35 million then. Now the ask is $2.6 million, a 40% (ouch) drop. The property is currently repped by Susan Ceslow and Jan Nelson at Elliman.

The house belongs to celebrity and fashion photographer and artist Raphael Mazzucco, who's shot for Vogue and Sports Illustrated. The house is covered with dozens of Mazzucco's fine art pieces, hand-sculpted fireplaces and paint-speckled floors. And don't get us wrong, there are lots of things we love about the amazing house, but in a world where buyers want turnkey second homes with no work required, this place is just too individual.

The was built with reclaimed wood throughout, and there's a large kitchen and an outdoor kitchen, both perfect for entertaining. More interesting tidbits: the sink in the master bath is made out of Arizona turquoise. (Cool.) Bedposts in the guest rooms are made from pilings salvaged from the old Montauk Yacht Club. (Cool.) There are multiple koi ponds. Sunken stones are incorporated into the home, including bathrooms, and there's a sauna equipped with infrared technology and a teak tub. Outdoors, the pool is near a lily pond; more stones are sunken into the earth to form a path that leads you from the waterside of the property to the top of the hill.

The house isn't huge: there are 3 bedrooms and 3 baths in 2,900 square feet. There is a good sized plot at 0.96 of an acre. We'll be interested to see what this place eventually trades for, that's for sure.

For more, click here. 53 Kettle Hole Road, Montauk