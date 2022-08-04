Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Last week, a nearly five-acre pond-front compound in Bridgehampton sold quietly for approximately $45 million in an off-market transaction.

This marks the most expensive single trade on Sagaponack Pond in Hamptons’ history, according to an Instagram post on Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, which brokered the deal for the Meadowlark Lane property with Christopher Covert of Compass.

A request for comment was not returned.

The Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the sale, identified the seller as noted divorce lawyer Irving Shafran, who built a nearly 7,500-square-foot main house there, along with a tennis court and pool.