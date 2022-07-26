Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly listed turnkey home on Southampton Village’s Meadow Lane sits on a large parcel that includes a pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a tennis court, but also peace of mind with double-dune protection from the sea.

The 3.4-acre gated property at 1730 Meadow Lane is asking $46 million, listed with Christopher Covert of Compass.

“David Netto did such a unique and curated design on it, it’s very much one of one,” says Covert, who has seen his fair share of stunning Hamptons homes. He recently sold a Sagaponack compound for $46.5 million.

What also sets this parcel aside from others is the setback from the ocean, a significant selling point when it comes to storm surges.

“The thing you are afforded when you get out a little further on Meadow Lane, you’ve got double dune protection. You’ve got such safe resilient beach. Where some of the properties in town feel dangerously exposed, this is solid,” he says. “You’re not one storm away from the disaster.”

The traditional two-story home offers 8,600 square feet of space and was extensively rebuilt in 2012-13 by master builders John Hummel & Associates with Netto’s design.

The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home has a “beach-casual” feel and an upside-down layout to take full advantage of the ocean — and even Shinnecock Bay views on the other side of the property. The first level holds six en suite bedrooms, as well as staff quarters, while the primary suite, kitchen, family room and dining room are on the second floor.

The home begins with a wrap-around porch and a classic entry foyer with a fireplace. The first floor also features a gym, “laundry center,” and a cabana lounge and dressing room just off the stone patio that surrounds the pool.

Upstairs, a great room offers vaulted ceilings that “invite one to a casual yet elegant entertaining space, all while surrounded by spectacular water views in both directions,” the listing says.

There is also a casual family room, perfect for enjoying sunsets as it leads to a porch overlooking the bay.

Meanwhile, the large chef’s kitchen offers “a true ocean-to-bay” view. In the formal dining room, there is a fireplace and access to a butler’s pantry with a wet bar.

The generously-sized primary suite provides 270-degree views from the ocean to the bay. It also features a sitting area, a large dressing room, and a private covered balcony. Lastly, the second floor has a separate library and an office, both with incredible views — one with ocean views, the other overlooking the bay.

An extensive deck features “unmatched views” and provides plenty of entertaining space.

Back at ground level, on the oceanside, there is a 20-by-50-foot gunite pool and spa with gardens just beyond. A private boardwalk leads across the double dunes to the famed stretch of beach.

There is also an attached two-car garage.

A regulation north/south tennis court can be found at the front of the property, off to the side of the winding driveway and parking court, hidden behind the lush landscaping that makes the property feel very private.

Another highlight of the home, Covert says, is having a reserve across on the north side of Meadow Lane.

This property is for “the buyer who understands the simple elegance of this and the classic chic, casual yet sophisticated vibe would be hard press to find anything to compare it to,” Covert says.

