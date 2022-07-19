Waterfront Hamptons Compound Lists for Nearly $65 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Bespoke recently brought to market a Water Mill waterfront compound totaling almost 13 acres. Listed at $64,995,000, it is among the priciest estates available in the Hamptons.

The Rose Hill Compound sits directly on Hayground Cove in Water Mill, just off Mecox Bay, and is comprised of a classic Hamptons residence, a guest house, a pool house, a grandfathered boat house, a private dock and much more.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” says Joseph De Sane, the managing director at Bespoke, which has the exclusive listing. “It’s rare to find nearly 13 acres, comprising five single and separate lots, five existing structures, tennis and a boathouse set on 730 feet of direct water frontage on Hayground Cove. The property is loaded with specimen trees and can never again be cleared down to the water as it currently is. In a luxury market with such a high demand for pinnacle properties, this particular offering is replete with opportunity.”

The Wall Street Journal reported the sellers are Roger Hertog, a founding member and president of the investment firm Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., and his wife, Susan Hertog.

The 12.75-acre estate is located on the quiet south-of-the-highway Rose Hill Road (hence the name), just east of the Water Mill center, not far from the four properties that traded at the end of 2021 for a combined $118.5 million. It is 3.3 miles to Flying Point Beach and 3.9 miles to Mecox Beach.

The main home at 111 Rose Hill Road, which sits on 5.3 gated acres, offers panoramic views from nearly every room, terrace and porch.

The home, which includes 4,455 square feet above grade, begins with a wrap-around covered porch. The elegantly appointed home includes a double-height open concept living room, including one of the seven wood-burning fireplaces.

The first floor includes a dining room, sunroom, kitchen, a separate breakfast room, a mudroom with a washer and dryer, a full bathroom and a half-bathroom.

The home offers a total of six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. All six bedrooms can be found on the second level, including a water-facing primary en suite that features a balcony, a fireplace, and two walk-in closets.

There is also an additional 773 square feet of space in an unfinished lower level.

Resort-style amenities await. The heated gunite pool and a spa are complemented by a 216-square-foot pool house and a pool pavilion and a 60-by-120-foot tennis court, all of which are surrounded by lush greenery making for a private retreat.

At the end of the rolling lawn is the rare 500-square-foot grandfathered boathouse and 730 feet of direct frontage on Hayground Cove, which includes 293 feet that is bulkheaded. Keep a boat at the private dock and access “The Cut,” the navigable waters, when open, between Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

A detached four-car garage with 873 square feet of space is also included on this particular parcel.

Meanwhile, the guest house at 105 Rose Hill Road, just over an acre, provides another two levels of living space, including a full kitchen, a double-height living room with a dining area and fireplace three ample-sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

About 1,520 square feet of space is above grade, while 838 square feet can be found in a partially finished lower level, where there is an area for a gym and a laundry room.

A barbecue area can be found just off the guest house.

Three undeveloped parcels remain as part of this offering. They include a 0.92-acre property at 101 Rose Hill Road, 1.24 acres at 123 Rose Hill Road and, last, but certainly not least, 4.3 acres at 149 Rose Hill Road, which includes 436 feet of water frontage.

Property records show the Hertogs purchased four of the five parcels in October of 1994 from designer Adrienne Vittadini and her partner and husband Gianluigi Vittadini. The Hertogs purchased the property with the main home, which was built in 1994, for $5,669,610.

They built the guest home in 1997 on land they had purchased for $600,000. The two other smaller parcels were bought for $300,000 and $325,000.

Then in 1998, the couple bought the 4.3-acre vacant property for $3.28 million. The Vittadinis had been previous owners.

The Rose Hill Compound was listed last week just as Nest Seekers brought a seven-acre property on the highest peak in Water Mill was also brought to market for $50 million.

Meanwhile, 71 Cobb Lane in Water Mill, which sold in the most expensive sale of 2021, was brought back to the market by Hedgerow Exclusive Properties in May. The 9.11-acre property on a private peninsula on the other side of Mecox Bay features a massive home with more than 17,000 square feet of living space. While it was initially listed at $72 million, it is now asking $64 million.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.