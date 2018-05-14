Scaramucci Is Selling His Unfinished Hamptons Home

Oh well, so much for seeing the Mooch in the Hamptons soon. This is the property that former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and wife Deirdre Ball purchased in the Hamptons. The house is not even finished, but the Scaramuccis have listed it. The deal to sell SkyBridge, a network of hedge funds that Scaramucci founded in 2005, to a Chinese conglomerate failed a couple of weeks ago. Federal regulators refused to sign off on the sale, so the Mooch has returned to SkyBridge as co-managing partner.

Update: grrr, apparently the New York Post beat us to the story last night. According to them, he wants something closer to the water.

The property, off Mecox Road in Water Mill, comprises a 7000 square foot house (including lower level), pool and spa. There are seven bedrooms and seven baths, and the finished lower level will boast "gym, sauna, recreational rooms, media room, pair of staff suites and powder room." This is set on 0.92 of an acre of land. The property is expected to ask about $9 million when it goes on sale.

For more, click here. 30 Lawrence Court, Water Mill