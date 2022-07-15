Hamptons Property With Star-studded Ties Asks $50 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A property set on the highest peak in Water Mill with plans for a modern “masterpiece” designed by the critically acclaimed builder Roman James has made its listing debut this week for $50 million, making it one of the priciest parcels on the Hamptons market.

Shawn Elliott and JB Andreassi of Nest Seekers International are the exclusive reps for Eagle Point, a seven-acre property at 954 Noyac Path, which is in the planning phase for a jaw-dropping, 15,000-square-foot mega-mansion.

The current home, also for sale as is with plans at $20 million, has been previously rented by celebrities, such as singer Carrie Underwood, Chicago Cubs’ pitcher Marcus Stroman and award-winning actor Esai Morales. The property has also been featured in several reality television shows, including the hit Netflix show My Unorthodox Life as it was rented by billionaire media and technological entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia. It is also for rent (inquire for pricing).

Roman James Design Build is a California-based sought-after firm for high-end residential real estate with a portfolio that includes $70 to $100 million in design-and-build projects in the Beverly Hills and Hollywood areas. The firm selected this particular seven-acre spread for this project after vetting nearly 15 sites in the Hamptons, Andreassi tells Behind The Hedges.

The park-like property, once three separate parcels, took 20 years to put together. According to Nest Seekers, part of the property was formerly owned by heiress and socialite Sunny Von Bulow’s daughter Ala Isham, whose mother’s life story was made into the Academy Award-winning film, Reversal of Fortune.

“No expense will be spared to create this unrivaled showplace that will be celebrated for generations,” Nest Seekers says.

The six-bedroom, 10-bath home boasts unobstructed views of farmland, reserves, Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the 50-yard line of the prestigious Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton.

“The rare elevation delivers a bird’s eye view of the Hamptons,” Nest Seekers says.

Inside every luxury will be found, including a handbag showroom — that’s not one you see every day, even on the high end of the market — perfect for Birkin and Chanel bags, a wine cellar, a fitness center, a bowling alley, a world-class spa, steam, sauna and massage room, and a 12-seat Dolby Atmos Theater.

“Ensconced in the most luxurious finishes including imported stones, and high-end appliances, this spectacular trophy property will be the envy of the Hamptons,” Nest Seekers adds.

Car enthusiast or collector? This one has 15-plus car galleries to not just store, but display a collection, whether it’s high-performance cars or antique cars.

Plans for the resort-like grounds include a custom pool with a tranquil waterfall, an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor theater.

Roman James Design Build’s projects have included the famed Fischer residence in Coto de Caza in Orange County, California, along with what is commonly referred to as the “Best Home” on the Strand at Headlands in Dana Point.

James also designed and built 1181 N. Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills and 9380 Sierra Mar in the Hollywood Hills’ iconic Bird Streets. Those homes sold for more than $3,150 per square foot, which set a record for the highest per square foot in Los Angeles. When the Beverly Hills home sold in 2014 for $70 million, it set the highest recorded sales in the history of Beverly Hills at the time.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly looked at the homes, before European buyers snatched up the properties. Markus Persson, the Swedish video game programmer and designer behind “Minecraft,” bought the Beverly Hills home, and Reinout Oerlemans, the former Dutch soap opera star, film director and television producer who created the TV show “The Biggest Loser,” scooped up the Hollywood Hills home for a reported $19 million.

Between the firm’s past work and the renderings of the Water Mill home, we’re sure this one will yield no shortage of interest buyers.

This is by far the most expensive home in the Hamptons sans waterfront. The most expensive home on the Hamptons market remains the eight-acre estate at 700 Meadow Lane in Southampton Village, known as Mylestone at Meadow Lane, which is asking $175 million.

Other pricy properties include the nearly 10-acre property at 1320 Meadow Lane currently comes in second at $75 million, and the newly listed $65 million Rose Hill compound on Mecox Bay. The home at 71 Cobb Lane on Water Mill’s Mecox Bay recently reduced its asking price to $64 million.

[Listing: 954 Noyac Path, Water Mill |Brokers: Shawn Elliott and JB Andreassi, Nest Seekers International] GMAP