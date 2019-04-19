Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

5 Right of Way, Noyac

Open house: Saturday, April 20, 11:30AM-1PM

Ask: $825,000

Beds: 2

Baths: 2

Size: 750 square feet, 0.12 acres

Features: Two renovated 1940s cottages, close to the bay beach, one with a fireplace. Newish kitchen, and both cottages come furnished.

808 Mecox Road, Bridgehampton

Open house: Sunday, April 21, 12:00PM-2PM

Ask: $5.995 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3.5

Size: 4000 square feet, 1.4 acres

Features: South of the highway, with water views of Mecox Bay, and access to the bay is across the street. Land with mature specimen trees, lawns, a pergola and mahogany terrace.

121 Toylsome Lane, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, April 20, 12:30AM-2:30PM

Ask: $6.45 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 4.5

Size: 3200 square feet, 0.62 acres

Features: 1913 village traditional recently renovated; French doors to porches and patios, finished basement, gunite pool and pool house, all surrounded by privet hedges.