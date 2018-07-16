Brown Harris Stevens: Sponsor of the Tastiest Weekend of Summer!

We're getting really excited about this weekend, which is of course Dan's GrillHampton and Taste of Two Forks on Friday and Saturday evenings. There's nothing not to love about these events, which combine our two favorite things: food and drink. (Oh wait, we meant "friends and good times." Suuuure we did.)

Our third favorite thing is of course real estate, so we at Behind the Hedges are thrilled to welcome Brown Harris Stevens as the exclusive real estate sponsor of Dan's GrillHampton and Taste of Two Forks.

It all happens down at beautiful Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton. So many great restaurants, food and beverage purveyors from the East End and all the way into New York City take part, both evenings offer a fabulous way to sample great food and fantastic wine and cocktails. Plus, we love hanging with you blog readers and catching up on all the best industry gossip. There's even live music to dance to if you feel so inclined.

For the deets: GrillHampton is Friday, July 20. You'll see the best East End chefs square off against the finest from New York. Then you get to vote for your favorites!

But save some room for the party the next night, Saturday, July 21, which is Dan's Taste of Two Forks. You'll sample tastings from over 45 top restaurants, chefs and purveyors.

These events are just the best: great food, a fun crowd, in the most gorgeous setting, on a summer evening in the Hamptons. Nothing better.

For more info and to get tickets, check out https://danstasteofsummer.com/. And again, thanks to Brown Harris Stevens for being our real estate sponsor.

See you there!