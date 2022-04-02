Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This is no April Fools’ joke. An oceanfront in Amagansett with a Bluff Road address sold for $32 million last month, along with a nearby historic summer cottage on Bluff Road that traded for more than $6 million the same day. These transactions come on the heels of a $7 million sale of a neighboring historic summer cottage and amidst a flurry of activity in Amagansett.

The $32 million sale of 325 Bluff Road, set on 2.59 acres along the ocean between Indian Wells and Atlantic Beaches, is among the biggest trades so far this year. It was not clear who brokered the deal, as it was an off-market transaction.

According to Suffolk County deed transfers, March 4 was also closing day for 336 Bluff Road, a 0.67-acre lot overlooking the 100-acre Atlantic Double Dunes Preserve. The two properties were purchased by different limited liability companies —Bluff Road Associates LLC and 336 Bluff Road LLC.

The Gilbert Family Trust sold the oceanfront spread, which last changed hands in 2012 for $7.9 million when George SB Gilbert and Katharine Gilbert sold it to the trust.

The classic home at 336 Bluff Road was built just before the turn of the 20th century, one of 14 summer cottages built along the top of the bluff overlooking the dunes and the Atlantic Ocean, establishing what is now the Bluff Road Historic District in East Hampton Town.

Just last week, deed transfers showed another one of those historic cottages, this one at 288 Bluff Road, sold in late January for $7 million. The listing agent, Kieran Brew of Saunders & Associates, told Behind The Hedges back in October, “These homes seldom become available for sale.”

The 3,200-square-foot home Brew sold exudes old-world charm with period dentil moldings and wood floors throughout and a classic Hamptons look, though the house was modernized over the last decade. Lori Sobel from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer. The last asking price was $7 million.

All 14 cottages face south with windows and porches that open to the ocean view and breezes, according to historic guidelines for the district. “These 14 historic houses of Amagansett’s summer colony share a similar modest size and an informal and unpretentious design,” the record says.

The 3,500-square-foot home at 336 Bluff Road, which sold for $6.345 million, has been in the same family for the past 90 years, according to the listing. Breuchaud LLC was listed as the seller. “This home offers endless possibilities for a discerning buyer who desires to be in the Amagansett Lanes but wants to wake up to stellar ocean views,” the listing reads.

The home begins with a front porch for enjoying ocean breezes and offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms a living room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen and a formal dining room. A free-form gunite pool can be found in the backyard. There is a lower-level garage, in addition to a detached garage, and a walkout basement.

The home at 336 Bluff Road was listed for sale on November 6, 2021, for $6.4 million with Deidre Jowers of Corcoran. It seems to have quickly gone into contract, showing a pending sale on November 26. The final sale price was $6,345,000 on March 4, 2022. Kim & Rick Slater of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The $32 million home at 325 Bluff Road is one of the non-historic houses in the historic district. In the town’s review of the historic district, it said “325 Bluff Road has a unique circumstance being set back approximately 900 [feet] south of Bluff Road.”

Recent Amagansett Sales

Amagansett real estate continues to be much desired.

Most recently, an oceanfront home atop the dunes sold last week for $7.25 million. Timothy O’Connor and J.R. Kuneth of Brown Harris Stevens exclusively represented the listing at 323 Marine Boulevard, sold by Marshall Oreck, a founder and executive at Oreck Corporation, the well-known manufacturer of vacuum cleaners and other cleaning equipment, for more than a half-century.

Suffolk County deed transfers this week showed 256 Marine Boulevard, a 1.5-acre property with a 4,000-square-foot home designed by the noted architect Frank Hollenbeck, sold for $13.135 million on December 16, 2021. James Giugliano and Kamala Raphael of Nest Seekers International had the listing.

Just a short distance away from the Bluff Road homes, a 1.34-acre estate at 467 Further Lane with a 5,200-square-foot house sold for $12.5 million on March 7. Jonathan Milioti and John Gicking of Compass represented the sellers.

A Bates Masi-designed home at 159 Atlantic Avenue, just one block from the ocean, kicked off the year, selling for $8.35 million. Timothy O’Connor of Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller and Michael Schultz of Corcoran brought the buyer.

In the Amagansett Lanes, a Bauhaus-inspired modern home at 74 Bluff Road with walls of glass on a 0.41-acre property landscaped by LaGuardia Design, sold for $5.15 million on December 29, 2021. It had been listed with Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty for $5.2 million.

North of the highway, a vacant 1.6-acre lot at 328 Cranberry Hole Road, with panoramic views of a 140-acre reserve to the south, sold in February for $2.15 million. There is already an approval in place for a 4,000-square-foot modern home by MB Architects, which will include a roof deck with a water view. Jacka also had the listing.

Biggest Sales in 2022 So Far

As the fourth quarter finishes out, the biggest sale recorded so far this year is the $84.5 million trade for Ron Perelman’s estate on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton in early January. The embattled chairman and chief executive of MacAndrews & Forbes, which most notably oversees Revlon, still owns The Creeks on Georgica Pond.

Still coming in second is a contemporary-style oceanfront home at 7 Fairfield Pond Lane in Sagaponack that sold in January for $50 million in an off-market deal. The three-acre property is located between the Atlantic Ocean and Fairfield Pond. Bespoke Real Estate represented both the buyer and seller.

The sale of 325 Bluff Road in Amagansett is the third priciest sale so far in 2022, but if a Sagaponack deal that was inked last week goes through, will likely oust it from the spot. As Hedges reported, two Sagaponack parcels asking for a combined $48 million, are under contract.

Christopher Covert of Compass is representing the sellers of 35 Potato Road, a nearly two-acre oceanfront parcel with a large home, and a vacant property across the street at 543 Daniel’s Lane. Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, a Bridgehampton-based firm that specializes in off-market transactions, brought the buyer.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.