An oceanfront home atop the dunes in Amagansett looking out at the Atlantic Ocean sold on Thursday for $7.25 million. Tim O’Connor and J.R. Kuneth of Brown Harris Stevens exclusively represented the listing at 323 Marine Boulevard, owned by the seller for a half-century.

According to property records, Marshall Oreck, a founder and executive at Oreck Corporation, the well-known manufacturer of vacuum cleaners and other cleaning equipment, built the house in 1970. O’Connor said he and his family enjoyed using it through the years until his passing in February 2021 at the age of 92.

The last asking price for the home, set on a 0.39-acre parcel, was $7.5 million.

“One of the major factors in the sale that pleased the sellers is the fact that the new owner was the only interested buyer, out of many, who loved the property as-is and only plans to update the existing house, whereas other customers would have torn the house down and built a new one,” O’Connor said.

After all, there are water views from every angle in the house, he added.

Lori Lambert of Town & Country Real Estate brought the buyer, whose name was not immediately available.

“Experience the setting, its privacy and absolutely inspirational views and you too will want to stay a very long time,” the listing for the three-bedroom, two-bath home read. The classic beach house offers 1,150 square feet of space, but with the beach as your backyard, who spends time inside?

The house went on the market on June 30, 2021, but was temporarily off the market in August and September when the house was rented. It went back on the market at the end of September and it went into contract on December 10.

The property is about a mile away from Amagansett Main Street.

