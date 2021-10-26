Bluff Road Home in Amagansett Exudes Historic Character, Plus Modern Luxuries

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic house on one of the most coveted streets in Amagansett came on the market earlier this month. The classic Hamptons-style home at 288 Bluff Road, overlooking the preserved 100-acre double dune and the Atlantic Ocean, is being offered at $7.5 million.

“In 1902, 14 unique, shingled-style summer ‘cottages’ were built along Bluff Road in Amagansett,” explains the listing agent, Kieran Brew of Saunders & Associates. “These homes seldom become available for sale,” he says.

“Designed to illustrate the relationship between the cottages and the natural environment, these homes feature elevated verandas, elegant covered porches and large windows opening to the view and the cool breezes of the Atlantic.”

The description certainly still holds true for the home at 288 Bluff Road.

The columned wraparound front porch with a dutch door, the white railing and the veranda above are quite inviting. Inside, does not disappoint.

The 3,200-square-foot home exudes old-world charm with period dentil moldings and wood floors throughout and a classic Hamptons look, all of which has been modernized over the last decade by the current homeowners. The interiors and the mechanicals have indeed been brought into the 21st century, despite the home being built at the turn of the last century.

There are tall first-floor ceilings and large open light-filled spaces. The home boasts a total of four fireplaces, starting in the oversized living room.

The new eat-in kitchen has lots of space with top-of-the-line appliances, a large center island, modern pendant lighting and even has room for a kitchen table near the banquette that runs along the windows. There is also an adjoining dining room.

Under the stairs that lead to the second floor, a special light-filled nook has been carved out with built-in bookshelves and it can be used as an office or library. A large mudroom/laundry room with its own half bath complete the first floor.

There are five bedrooms and three-and-a-half-baths in total. The primary bedroom features a brick fireplace and a luxurious bathroom with a double vanity and walk-in shower.

One of the guest rooms also boasts a brick fireplace, but it’s the beds that caught our eye — they are in the shape of a wooden hull boat.

There is also a media/theater room.

Outside, there is a 20-by-40-foot heated gunite pool surrounded by a bluestone patio. The yard offers 300 square feet of space. There is also an outdoor shower and a freestanding garage on the property.

The home, Brew says, possesses all the aspects “which have come to define the classic Hamptons shingle ‘cottage’ of the early 20th century.”

[Listing: 288 Bluff Road, Amagansett |Broker: Kieran Brew and Jennifer Brew, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.