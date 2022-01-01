The 21 Most Expensive Hamptons Home Sales of 2021

This past year has been another banner year in Hamptons real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic when wealthy New Yorkers continued to see value in private spaces near some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

During 2021, we saw some mega deals close, such as the largest sale in Hamptons history and the big- gest price paid for non-ocean waterfront. Behind The Hedges combed through data available for 2021 and confirmed known sales as of December 26 with various brokerages putting the deals together.