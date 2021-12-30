Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The end of 2021 has arrived — and what a year it’s been, not only in real estate, of course. We wondered with so many deals being done, what are the ones that stick out? Not necessarily for hefty price tags, but rather for the stories that led to the sales.

Here’s what some agents had to say and we noticed one ingredient is always the same and that’s — timing.

For Lauren Spiegel at Douglas Elliman Real Estate selling two cottages on a single oceanfront lot in East Quogue was not only one of her most memorable sales of 2021, but what she calls a true honor and a privilege as well.

“This was actually the second time I sold them,” she says of 27 Dune Road. “I sold them to the seller in 2018 after a fun and exciting search for the most charming and unique waterfront property. Watching them transform the existing structures into the dreamy and chic picture-perfect packages you see today was an extra special experience.”

The cottages, first built around 1920, were listed at $5.75 million in August. The last ask was $5.195 million.

The attention to detail is evident and the cottages — all 1,200 square feet of combined space — have the beachy feel you might expect. Each one provides a fully equipped kitchen, dining and living area with a loft above, and there are custom built-ins throughout, including bunk beds in one room.

“They just sold this month and it’s a perfect match for the new owner, who happened to be searching for a mini, simpler version of the huge McMansions we see along Dune Road,” Spiegel says. “They really wanted a place where they can escape the crowds of the city and enjoy the quiet outdoor spaces, listening to the waves crash. They also wanted a location close enough to enjoy not only during the summer but on the weekends all throughout the year.

“It was love at first sight, and I always say, when you walk into a space, you know immediately if it’s a place you would call home and if you can picture yourself and/or your family in it. This was the case, and with timing being so important, we moved from contract to close in just 12 days,” she says. “This is a deal I’ll never forget.”

“My favorite sale of 2021 was the charming Bridgehampton flag-lot, 2629 Montauk Highway,” says Lauren Mallor of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The buyers I represented began their search for the perfect Hamptons home just before the onset of the 2020 pandemic. After a few bidding wars on other properties early on, it was worth the wait and when this particular property was listed this past summer, they wasted no time in scooping it up,” she says. “The owners closed in September and just welcomed their firstborn daughter, bringing her home just in time to ring in the new year!”

They are now enjoying the 1,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath house, which is located south-of-the-highway. Surrounded by hydrangea, the home sits on a 0.53-acre parcel. There is a heated saltwater gunite pool and quiet patio off the rear of the house perfect grilling and dining outdoors.

In looking back at this past year, Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty says one in particular sticks out. “150 Erica’s Lane in Sagaponack South was one of my most satisfying deals of 2021. We had it listed several years prior, in a totally different market, and I was disappointed when it didn’t sell and went off the market. The seller’s timing paid off and when we relisted it for the second time last summer, it went to a speedy sealed bid significantly over ask after the first weekend of well attended and fully masked open houses. It was a roller coaster of a deal and that made it all the more gratifying to finally close.”

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath house, located just off Daniel’s Lane on 1.42 acres, sold for $9.125 million. The last ask was $7.995 million. In addition to the traditional home there was a heated, gunite, saltwater pool with an outdoor grill kitchen, covered porch, screened porch and outdoor sitting and dining spaces.

J.B. D’Santos of Brown Harris Stevens recalls that during the summer, while in his office, “I noticed one of my clients outside looking at photos of houses for sale. Being the shy person I am,” he says with a wink, “I went outside and after hugging and kissing my dear friend, I invited her into my office. She made herself comfortable and asked how much I thought her house was worth in the current market. Without hesitation, I gave her ‘my magic number.’ She thanked and left.”

Two days later, the client invited D’Santos to the house to discuss listing it for sale. “I was told, homeowners had consulted with two other agents from a competing agency, and they had suggested an asking price $1 million less than my suggested price,” he says. “ I then took a deep breath and proceeded to argue my case: I mentioned the latest sales in the ‘hood,’ gave them the land value, value for existing structures, landscape, hardscape, and finally, the value for the location. I walked out of the house with the listing at my suggested price!”

And, wouldn’t you know: The house sold at the full asking price. The buyers were extremely happy and excited with their purchase, he says. Plus, “The sellers are happy with the extra $1 million in their bank account, and as for me, I am happy for once again being able to bring sellers and buyers together on another Hampton real estate transaction.”

As for the new year, D’Santos likes to say, “Every year when the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on January 1 and brings in a new year, I always say, ‘I’m $100,000 in debt already!’ That’s the cost of my child’s college!”

“Being what is often referred to as a ‘seasoned realtor,’ I always make sure to have something in the pipeline and that gives some assurance that things will be all right in the year just began,” he adds.

