Chris Burch Scoops Up $29 Million Estate on Mecox Bay

The 6.9-acre property is surrounded on three sides by farm land and is bordered on the fourth side by 360 feet of frontage on Mecox Bay. The 12,000-square-foot shingle-style traditional house took five years to complete, according to the listing. “The interior and exterior spaces are designed to seamlessly integrate all the modern conveniences yet still maintaining the old world style and sensibility,” it says.

A master suite encompasses the entire southeastern wing of the house and boasts vaulted ceilings in the bedroom, a fireplace, and French doors that lead out onto a south facing deck with dramatic views of not only the bay, but the ocean beyond.

A separate, but attached, “guest cottage” holds a living area with a fireplace, a studio, ensuite bedroom and access to the outdoor spa.

The grounds hold classic English gardens, a heated gunite pool within the allée of Sycamore trees, a vast rose garden, and an orchard of 60-year-old apple trees, potager, flower cutting gardens, and specimen mature trees. There is also a carriage house and a nature path that leads down to the large dock.

Burch sold most of his stake in his ex-wife’s company for $650 million in late 2012 and went on the Forbes Billionaires List in 2013.