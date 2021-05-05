New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Is Reported Buyer of Newly Sold $43M Southampton Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The mystery buyer of a $43 million home on Meadow Lane in Southampton is New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Kraft reportedly bought the oceanfront house at 40 Meadow Lane, on what is known as Billionaire’s Row in the village, in the off-market trade Behind The Hedges told you about last week.

The exact sale price was $42,923,600 and the new owner is listed as Smithtown Partners LLC.

The deal is believed to have been brokered by Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, a Bridgehampton-based firm that specializes in off-market listings, as well as Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The brokers declined to comment last week.

Despite being on only .76 of an acre, the trade is one of the highest this year.

The 6,600-square-foot modern home was once an 1880s shingle-style “summer cottage” fondly known as “A Wee Ly Mor.” The home had been built by the Betts family, one of the original summer colony families. The Fulton Cutting family bought it in the 1930s and owned it for 80 years before putting it on the market for $17.5 million in 2011. Two years later, it sold for $10.5 million in 2013.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.