Oceanfront Bridgehampton Home Made Famous in “Wall Street” Trades

An oceanfront home in Bridgehampton, a property made to be Gordon Gekko’s house in the 1987 film Wall Street, officially sold on Thursday, closing at $28.5 million.

The final figure for 67 Surfside Drive was, by all accounts, high given that the main home only has four bedrooms (five in total with one above the garage).

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, which has closed several oceanfront deals over the past year, brought the buyer. The brokerage declined to comment.

The 2.2-acre property was listed with Beatte V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty since late 2018. The last asking price was $29.975 million, down from the original $34 million ask.

“To wind up with a price of $28.5 million, I think, was really a great outcome,” she says. For most people, the 6,700-square-foot home was not big enough, though she felt it was a special property.

“What was breathtaking about it, the minute you would step through the front door you would see the walkway through the beach,” she says. “The location was a 10.”

The original home, designed by Charles Gwathmey, was featured in the Oliver Stone classic. As the sun rises over the ocean in front of the house, Gekko, played by Michael Douglas, talks on his now-ancient-looking cellphone telling protégé Bud Fox, “Money never sleeps.”

In 2016, the home underwent an extensive renovation from what it looked like during the days of Wall Street. Master builder Ed Bulgin oversaw the project.

The current home’s outdoor entertaining space was a particular draw, Moore says. It is surrounds an oversized waterside gunite pool with a spa. There are also double grills, a gas pizza oven and a fridge. “I called it an outdoor living room,” she says.

Moore says her clients were patient, waiting it out for a figure they felt was reflective of the home’s location. They had even turned down a $25 million offer without even countering.

Meanwhile, Hedgerow Exclusive Properties continues to be a bit of an enigma. The new brokerage, which specializing in off-market trades, has done four oceanfront deals on Surfside Drive, including a record-setting $37.5 million.

We’ll continue to watch and see what this brokerage does next.

