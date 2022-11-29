Palm Beach’s Uber-Luxury Market Sales Continue On

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

While inventory continues to be low in the Palm Beach area, the high-end luxury market remains red hot.

A house that exudes Palm Beach style sold for $24 million in early November.

The property at 124 Brazilian Avenue is within close proximity to the famous Worth Avenue with its restaurants and shops, as well as the beach. Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, who listed it for $25 million on August 1, 2022.

Originally built in 1925, the Mediterranean- style abode offers 6,700 square feet of living space and six bedrooms. Timeless architectural details can be found throughout, such as cypress coffered ceilings, arched windows and wrought iron gates and railings. Expansive doors open to the pool area.

The Palm Beach Daily News reported that the villa was designed by society architect Marion Sims Wyeth and that Palm Beachbased architect Jacqueline Albarran oversaw a restoration, addition and renovation project for the sellers in 2005.

Patricia Mahaney, with Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyers.

The new owners will have room for guests, as there is a guest house that offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a living area and a bar.

The property also features low-maintenance turf in the courtyard, as well an outdoor shower, fountains and a spa.

Just up the coast from Palm Beach, in Hobe Sound in Martin County, a traditional coastal estate sold for full ask at $29 million on October 13, 2022, after about a month on the market. And, it’s no wonder why, as the 1.8 acres at 127 S. Beach Road include 225 feet of ocean frontage.

Susan Turner and Joanne Wagner of the Corcoran Group represented both sides of this Jupiter Island transaction.

The three-bedroom main home, two-bedroom guesthouse and one-bedroom cabana underwent a major renovation in 2021. Renowned landscape architect Elizabeth Newland did a major overhaul of the landscaping throughout the property, including around the oceanside, saltwater pool.

In Palm Beach’s Estate Section, a landmarked 1928 compound by Marion Sims Wyeth, who designed mansions in Palm Beach during its Gilded Age, sold for $23,285,572 in August. Suzanne Frisbie of the Corcoran Group represented both sides of the deal.

Located near Worth Avenue and just two houses away from the ocean, 125 Via Del Lago offers nearly 12,641 square feet of living space between the main house and guest lodgings. It sits high on a large lot — 36,000 square feet to be exact — with grounds that are lushly landscaped and designed for entertaining and privacy. The property includes deeded beach access.

The main house is “a lovely representation of quintessential Marion Sims Wyeth elements,” the description reads. There are 25-foot ceilings in the living room with stenciled Pecky Cypress beams and a coquina-clad fireplace.

It was listed for $25.75 million in April.

This article appeared in the November 2022 edition of Behind The Hedges magazine. Read the full digital edition here.