Peter Brant, Stephanie Seymour Quietly Sell Sagaponack Oceanfront Estate

Billionaire businessman Peter M. Brant and his wife, the supermodel Stephanie Seymour, sold their oceanfront home in Sagaponack earlier this year for $26 million.

It is the highest sale in Sagaponack Village so far in 2021.

Suffolk County deed transfers this week show the transaction for 159 Trees Lane closed on January 15, 2021, with Brant selling the property, located down a long driveway off Sagg Main Street, to Beach Sag LLC. It is unclear who is behind the limited liability company, and who brokered the deal.

Sadly, just two days later on January 17, Brant and his wife lost their 24-year-old son Harry Brant to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, according to The New York Times. He was known as an “It” boy on the social scene, attending the Met Gala and even being dubbed with his older brother, Peter Brant II, as “NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers.”

Peter Brant, a magazine publisher and art collector, and Seymour, one of the original supermodels who has posed for the likes of Richard Avedon and graced the covers of fashion magazines, have spent much time in the Hamptons. Brant, an avid polo player, co-founded the now-defunct Bridgehampton Polo Club with Neil Hirsch.

Records show the house was built in 1994 and measures a mere 2,668 square feet (small for a Sagaponack home on the ocean) with four bedrooms and five baths. The couple bought the 2.6-acre lot in 2002 for $6.1 million.

Over the years Brant has spent a lot of money restoring the eroded dunes in front of the property. He’s trucked in clean sand and installed sand fencing, according to the Southampton Town Trustees’ records. He has kicked in $28,851 annually as part of the Sagaponack Beach Erosion Control District since 2013 when the Town of Southampton established a $26.5 million for beach replenishment.

The couple also own a 50-acre spread in Greenwich, Connecticut, a home in Palm Beach, Fla., that they reportedly purchased last year for $47 million, according to The Palm Beach Post, and real estate in New York City.

