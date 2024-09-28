Thierry Despont’s Southampton Estate Sold for $17.9, Reportedly in All-Cash Deal

The 34-acre estate that had belonged to Thierry Despont now has a new owner, a reported hedge-funder who paid cash for the property.

The Southampton home of the late architect and designer Thierry Despont, who worked on many noted Hamptons estates, sold for $17.9 million over the summer.

According to The New York Post, the buyer is a hedge funder who purchased an all-cash deal after it went into contract in June.

“The Rosewood Farm Estate” was exclusively represented by Douglas Elliman agents Paul Brennan, Martha Gundersen, Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler.

Encompassing over 34 bucolic acres, the property at 320 Majors Path has a rich history as the former home of the Southampton Riding & Hunt Club. Once a horse farm, Despont transformed the property over the years into the one-of-a-kind estate it is today. Once the main barn, the six-bedroom primary residence embraces a central cobblestone patio-courtyard on three sides with a fountain. In addition to the main house, the property includes a separate four-bedroom guest house, a converted stable/ pool house, and a separate converted barn/four-car garage, which also served as Mr. Despont’s personal art studio.

The property was listed in October of 2023 for $19,950,000, following Despont’s death that summer at the age of 75. It was last asking $18.4 million.

“This estate represents the stunning culmination of Thierry’s career and personal life – and it’s one of the most incredible houses that has graced the Hamptons real estate scene in many years,” Brennan told Hedges back when it was listed.

Sited on the original Southampton Riding & Hunt Club property, the 5,536-square-foot primary home was a converted barn with six bedrooms and “impeccable living spaces with a timeless chic aesthetic,” according to the listing, with every room overlooking the courtyard.

The estate also includes a separate guesthouse and pool house, all overlooking another 50 acres of agricultural reserve.

A tree-lined path leads to the infinity-edge pool. A spacious pool house, converted from a stable, offers a lounge area, a workout room, a sauna and a steam shower.

Just south of the pool house, through a picturesque meadow, is a walking path leading to a gazebo and mature specimen trees flown in from Africa.

Despont designed homes for some of the most famous people in the world, including Bill Gates, Calvin Klein, Jayne Wrightsman, Annette and Oscar de la Renta, Conrad Black, and Peggy and Millard “Mickey” Drexler. He oversaw an extensive renovation of Bernie Madoff’s former house in Montauk once the federal government sold it in 2009 (The house was recently sold again).

Despont, named to Architectural Digest‘s AD100 2023 Hall of Fame, is known for working on some of the most famous structures in New York City, such as the interiors at 220 Central Park South, the conversion of the Woolworth Building and the restoration of the Statue of Liberty.

For his own Hamptons retreat, he created a compound out of three contiguous parcels that records show he paid $8.55 million between 2011 and 2013.

Despont had listed the property in 2022 for $23.5 million.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.