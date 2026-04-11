Bunker-like glass pavilions make up the oceanfront residence at 55 Dunes Lane in Amagansett, which sold in February for $43.5 million.

A fashion designer who served as the creative director at Coach officially sold his oceanfront Amagansett estate over the winter. Behind The Hedges reported in November 2025 that the 2.8-acre estate was under contract, but now we know the final sale price — $43.5 million.

Suffolk County deed transfers available on Friday, April 10, showed Reed Krakoff and his wife, interior designer Delphine Krakoff, sold 55 Dunes Lane on Feb. 4, 2026, to a limited liability company called Pine Tree Trust.

The Krakoffs put the property on the market around Labor Day weekend last year with an asking price of $49.5 million, one of the most expensive properties on the market in the Hamptons at the time. A buyer signed a contract in late October.

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, based in Bridgehampton, has the exclusive for this ultra-modern retreat. Laura White of Saunders & Associates brought the buyer, whose name is shielded by the LLC.

The estate is unique, a series of bunker-like, glass and concrete pavilions along 200 feet of ocean frontage on Napeague.

Following a five-year design and build process with renowned architects Thomas Phifer and Partners, the residence was completed in 2023. Described as “a pale-concrete platform embedded within the dunes,” the house offers 7,200 square feet of interior living space, all “seamlessly integrated into its natural dune landscape with unobstructed views to the east,” according to the listing.

“The house is very controlled and very hard in the middle of an environment that’s completely the opposite,” Krakoff told Sotheby’s Magazine for an article in 2024. “The tension between the two was the idea.”

The home is surrounded by native pine, bayberry and beach plum, allowing for privacy and making it feel as if it is organically of the environment.

The six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread throughout. The main pavilion holds an open-concept kitchen with dual islands, a dining area and an adjacent sitting area, all with a view of the ocean.

The primary suite occupies its own glass pavilion, with sweeping ocean views. There is a sitting area and an expansive spa-like bathroom.

A heated gunite pool is also oriented toward the water. A wood deck surrounds the pool with a glass partition acting as the fence so as not to obstruct the views of the water or the coastal plantings.

An elevated path leads down the beach.

The Krakoffs have had a home in the Hamptons, at least since the mid-2000s. Notably, they owned the estate known as Lasata in East Hampton, the famed childhood summer home of former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, until 2018. They bought it for $20 million in 2007, giving it a major renovation and redesign, before selling it. The current owner is the fashion designer Tom Ford, who bought it for $52 million in 2023.

It is unclear whether they have purchased another property in the Hamptons.

This sale will be one of the most biggest of 2026, even though it was formulated in 2025.

In the top spot is the sale of 43 East Dune Lane in East Hampton Village, known as Dune Cottage, which closed at $72 million on March 6.

A distinctive Hamptons oceanfront residence in Wainscott, a home which some may remember from HBO’s Succession, changed hands for $59 million in an off-market deal that closed in March. The 2.55-acre property at 115 Beach Lane was the second most expensive sale in the Hamptons so far this year.

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