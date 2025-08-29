Reed Krakoff and his wife Delphine Krakoff, inset, are selling their newly built home in the Amagansett Dunes for $49.5 million.

New to the market just in time for the unofficial end to summer this Labor Day weekend, is a gated, private oceanfront estate in Amagansett, asking $49.5 million, making it one of the most expensive properties on the market in the Hamptons.

The seller is Reed Krakoff, the fashion designer and former creative director of Coach and his own eponymous brand, who, along with his wife, the interior designer Delphine Krakoff, is known to make some major real estate moves.

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, based in Bridgehampton, has the exclusive for this modern retreat at 55 Dunes Lane, a series of ultra-modern bunker-like glass and concrete pavilions, discreetly sitting on 2.8 acres along 200 feet of ocean frontage on Napeague.

“The house is very controlled and very hard in the middle of an environment that’s completely the opposite,” Krakoff told Sotheby’s Magazine for an article in 2024. “The tension between the two was the idea.”

Following a five-year design and build process with renowned architects Thomas Phifer and Partners, the residence was completed in 2023. Described as “a pale-concrete platform embedded within the dunes,” the house offers 7,200 square feet of interior living space, all “seamlessly integrated into its natural dune landscape with unobstructed views to the east,” according to the listing.

“Surrounded by native pine, bayberry and beach plum, the landscape enhances the feeling of a retreat that has emerged organically from its environment, shielding the residence from view while heightening its connection to nature,” the listing explains.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath home features natural light thanks to a balance of glass, steel and concrete with organic, artisanal and textural elements. The main pavilion includes an open-concept kitchen with dual islands, a dining area and an adjacent sitting area, all oriented with a view of the ocean waters.

Additional living spaces include a den/office and thoughtfully designed bedrooms for family and guests.

The primary suite occupies its own glass pavilion, with sweeping ocean views. There is a sitting area and an expansive spa-like bathroom.

A heated gunite pool is also oriented toward the water. A wood deck surrounds the pool with a glass partition acting as the fence so as not to obstruct the views of the water or the coastal plantings.

An elevated path leads down the beach.

The Krakoffs have had a home in the Hamptons, at least since the mid-2000s. Notably, they owned the estate known as Lasata in East Hampton, the famed childhood summer home of former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, until 2018. They bought it for $20 million in 2007, giving it a major renovation and redesign, before selling it. The current owner is the fashion designer Tom Ford, who bought it for $52 million in 2023.

They are known for some major real estate moves. Their Louis XVI townhome on East 61st Street in New York City, which they completely renovated, sold for $15 million in 2007 — Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters was the buyer, according to The Observer at the time. Their next townhome, seven stories high with 18,000 square feet on East 70th Street, was gutted by a fire after they purchased it, and so they embarked on a major project before selling it for $51 million in 2014.

They also own a 52-acre estate in New Canaan, Connecticut, called “Le Beau Chateau,” which they purchased from copper heiress Huguette Clark in 2014 for $14.3 million, after it sat empty for 60 years. They listed in 2024 for $25.5 million.

