Bridgehampton Oceanfront Estate From “Wall Street” Sold

The estate at 67 Surfside Drive traded for $32 million, a few million more than it sold for in 2021.

The oceanfront home in Bridgehampton that was featured as Gordon Gekko’s house in the 1987 film Wall Street sold last month, closing at $32 million, according to Suffolk County deed transfers available late last week.

The sale of 67 Surfside Drive is one of the most expensive sales so far in 2025.

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties represented both the seller and the purchaser in the April 4 transaction. This marks the second time the Bridgehampton-based firm has been involved in the sale of the 2.2-acre property, boasting 187 feet of ocean frontage.

“67 Surfside Drive stands as one of the largest oceanfront parcels on the street, offering a rare combination of scale, pre-existing features, and unique attributes that contributed to its strong market appeal,” says Preston Kaye, co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

The original home, designed by Charles Gwathmey, was featured in the Oliver Stone classic that starred Michael Douglas as the fictional financier and villan Gordon Gekko, who became a symbol of greed amid. In one scene, as the sun rises over the ocean in front of the house, Gekko talks into his now-ancient-looking cellphone, telling protégé Bud Fox, “Money never sleeps.”

The 6,700-square-foot home was recrafted in 2016 by renowned Hamptons builder Ed Bulgin. The naturally lit interiors include four bedrooms, each designed to maximize the views over the Atlantic.

The exterior was set up with entertaining in mind with a large outdoor kitchen area equipped with two state-of-the-art grills, a gas pizza oven and a refrigerator. An oversized gunite pool and spa sit oceanside, and a private walkway offers direct access to the beach.

The gate property also includes a three-car detached garage with a gym and a studio above, plus an additional one-car garage. Other amenities offered include two outdoor showers, a basketball hoop and sprawling, manicured grounds with a separate area for the playset and trampoline.

Listed in August of 2024 for $39.5 million, the last ask was $36.5 million. The sale was pending in December.

The estate at 67 Surfside Drive last traded in May of 2021 for $28.5 million. It had been listed with Beatte V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty since late 2018, and had brought the price down to $29.975 million when Hedgerow brought the buyer, listed only as 67 Surfside Residence LLC. The new owner is also shielded by a limited liability company using a similar name with the same address.

2025 Sales So Far

“The high end of the market is beginning to show renewed momentum, with several recent sales exceeding $20 million. With fresh inventory coming to market daily, we remain optimistic for an active and robust summer selling season.”

The sale in Bridgehampton is bested by only a few other sales so far this year. A seven-acre Amagansett oceanfront property, which hit the market last summer for $89 million, sold in two transactions for $70 million in February. The 10,000-square-foot main residence at 372 Further Lane enjoys 220 feet of direct oceanfront. It traded for $56 million, while the inland barn/guest house at 370 Further Lane sold for $14 million. Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing, and Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen at Douglas Elliman brought the buyer to this deal.

The January sale of a 10-acre oceanfront property at 1320 Meadow Lane in Southampton Village comes in second for 2025 at $40 million. As Behind The Hedges reported, the property at 1320 Meadow Lane went into contract at the end of the year for $9.5 million under the last asking price of $49.5 million — all of which was a far cry from its original asking price of $85 million.

Bespoke Real Estate, which had a co-exclusive with Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group. Bespoke also repped the buyers.

For some perspective on top sales, the biggest Hamptons sale of 2024 belonged to “La Dune” in Southampton Village which sold at auction for around $89 million.

In 2023, the $112.5 million sale of Southampton’s Mylestone at Meadow Lane topped the list.

