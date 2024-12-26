Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As we approach 2025, we’re of course taking a look back at the past year in real estate. For our top 10 residential sales, we reviewed all recorded deeds available to us through Suffolk County transfers and consulting various brokerages. We’ve included all closings taking place during this calendar year, though we chose not to include the two major sales using Community Preservation Funds in the Towns of Southampton and East Hampton, even though the latter included a home.

Check out which transactions made the top 10 list as of Dec. 26, 2024. Hedges will update our list online if the Suffolk County deed transfers later reveal any other sales closed that fit the top 10 biggest sales of the year.

The top 10 priciest Hamptons real estate in 2023:

1) 366 & 376 Gin Lane, Southampton | $89 million

The biggest sale happened early this year with “La Dune,” one of the most expensive properties ever listed in the Hamptons, going to auction in January and closing in March for around $89 million. It is the only oceanfront home on the top 10 list.

The most valuable property ever auctioned live at Sotheby’s Concierge Auction, the oceanfront estate was sold in partnership with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group, and Cody Vichinsky, president and founding partner of Bespoke Real Estate. The seller, Louise Blouin, the Canadian art magazine publisher, had been subject to bankruptcy proceedings. Records show the buyer as two limited liability companies with the address names.

Suffolk County deed transfers put the combined sale of the two oceanfront properties at $89,006,720. The winning bid was said to be $88.48 million. It was not immediately clear why the final sale price went up ever so slightly. Hedges was told that the sale price includes a 12% buyer’s premium that goes to the auctioneers and the real estate brokers who marketed the property and that without the buyers’ premium, the sale price was $79 million.

The estate with 22,000 square feet of living space, 19 bedrooms and 16 full bathrooms, had been on and off the market several times since 2016 and was asking as much as $150 million.

Seven bidders, located in North America and the Caribbean, were looking to purchase the property, according to a statement from Sotheby’s.

Together, the properties offer 405 feet of ocean frontage. The classic shingle house at 376 Gin Lane, originally built in the 1800s by the famed architect Stanford White, boasts direct access to the beach from a private deck along the dunes. Some eagle-eyed movie buffs may remember from the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors.

It sold for $45,661,440.

A guest cottage on the property was demolished about 20 years ago and replaced in 2001 with a new home at 366 Gin Lane, directly west, that matches the craftsmanship of the first thanks to the design of François Catroux. It traded for $43,345,280.

2) 6 Bay View Court, North Haven | $34.5 million

Situated on a 50-foot bluff within the exclusive North Haven Point gated association, the 6.5-acre compound offers sweeping views over Noyac Bay and Shelter Island. Technically three separate lots, composed of 6 Bay View Court, 48 on The Bluff and 52 on The Bluff, the west-facing property dramatically to the beach there is 600 feet of frontage along the bay. The 12,000-square-foot Tudor-style home went on the market two years ago for $49 million, though it had been on the market in 2014 for $65 million. Bespoke Real Estate represented both sides of the deal, which closed on May 9. Interior features include six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. “The best of stone and wood unite within this magnificent, custom-built residence with its seven wood-burning fireplaces and custom finishes throughout,” the listing description says. The lower level offers space for a gym, a playroom, a wine cellar, a theater and an indoor pool. There is also an attached three-car garage just beyond the motor court driveway with a fountain. Multiple outdoor terraces and viewing decks are perfect for watching the sunsets. Outside, resort-style amenities start off with a two-tiered, saline infinity, waterfall-edge pool and a covered cabana. Lush gardens include a stone bridge and rock-rimmed ponds. There is also a full-size tennis court. North Haven Point boasts a private community beach, three tennis courts and a shared dock with the ability to moor a boat up to 160 feet long. An added bonus is the ability to land a seaplane a short distance away from the home.

3) 21 Spaeth Lane, East Hampton | $29.6 million

Sold in an off-market, direct transaction, the 2.6-acre estate at 21 Spaeth Lane in East Hampton, close to Two Mile Hollow Beach, sold on April 5.

Little is known about the deal, but the last information available about the home shows a 4,500-square-foot, shingle-style home designed by the architect Jaquelin Robertson.

“The house recalls the ancestral New England saltbox with it’s long sloping roof,” a former Compass listing. “Robertson’s design, with the projecting rear wing sheltering an open court is perfect for entertaining poolside.”

Inside, there are I’ve bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, while the exterior enjoys a pool.

The home was last listed officially in 2016 for $15.95 million. Before April, it last sold in 1999 for $3.4 million.

4) 332 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack | $28.5 million

A record-breaking sale, the 3.3-acre property sold on June 7 on a pre-construction basis as a completed package close to its asking price of $29,500,000 — a new record for the highest inland sale in Sagg. Hedgerow Exclusive Properties had the listing. The buyer of 332 Parsonage Lane was repped by Chris Covert of The Modlin Group.

The 13,000-square-foot design and build were created by the esteemed Michael Davis Design & Construction, who held the previous inland record of $24,500,000.

With nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half bathrooms, the house is a classic Hamptons design. It begins with a double-height entry, looking toward the backyard. A great room will offer paneled walls, while the chef’s kitchen is well equipped. Walls of glass at the rear of the house allow for seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces. A covered porch with an outside living room with a television and a fireplace are planned. Upon the second floor, a primary suite includes an outdoor terrace, a private office/sitting room, a luxurious bathroom and walk-in closets. A lower level will hold a theater, a recreational room, a wine room, a golf room, a sauna, a gym and a laundry room. A three-car garage will be connected to the house through a mudroom. The property also includes a 20-by-60-foot pool and spa, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen and a tennis court.

5) 484 First Neck Lane, Southampton | $27.5 million

Set on 2.7 acres, on the southerly end of Lake Agawam on the prestigious First Neck Lane, where the lake meets the ocean, the traditional home enjoys 500 feet of water frontage. Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group represented the listing, while Kyle Rosko of the Eklund|Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman repped the buyers.

A long driveway “beneath the canopy of an allée of Linden trees,” as the listing describes, leads to the “Step back and take in the beautiful architecture and quality of this exceptional stone, slate and stucco home with the finest quality of details.”

Originally listed at $45 million, the home features six en-suite bedrooms, including the primary suite on the main level. The home also includes a state-of-the-art kitchen with an open plan to the family room, an elevator, several fireplaces, a three-car garage. The property also holds a 45-foot pool with an adjacent spa and a pool house with a fireplace and two bathrooms.

Originally offered with a contiguous 1.8-acre parcel at 496 First Neck Lane, Davis had it listed at $45 million.

6) 9 Hither Lane, East Hampton | $24.95 million

Sylvester Stallone reportedly purchased this 11,6640-square-foot house, less than a mile from the ocean and a quick drive to the village, for his three adult daughters.

Douglas Elliman agents Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan and Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group have the co-exclusive. James Petrie of Compass brought the buyer to the deal, which closed in early December.

Designed by the celebrated James Michael Howard, the house was offered mostly furnished with many custom pieces by the designer, who hand-curated the selection of art, antiques, and custom rugs throughout, which can take a year in advance.

The 1.12-acre gated property is considered “pre-existing, non-conforming,” under current zoning codes, which “offered a rare opportunity for this beautiful build that would be impossible to replicate. It’s nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Gundersen told Hedges at the time of sale.

The eight-bedroom home was just completed in June and was immediately rented for the summer season through October for $1.4 million, according to Douglas Elliman.

7) 155 Seascape Lane, Sagaponack | $24,925,000

A Sagaponack estate with a dock on Sagg Pond went on the market for the first time in the spring and quickly found a buyer. The one-acre property was a co-exclusive for Marilyn Clark and Raquel Lopez of Sotheby’s International Realty and Deborah Pirro and Diane Anderson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who listed it at $25,950,000. Bespoke Real Estate brought the buyer to the table.

Built in 2008 by Faruk Yorgancioglu, the 6,000-square-foot residence was “thoughtfully designed to blend into its natural surroundings,” the listing description says. The noted interior designer Steven Gambrel put his mark on each of the rooms, “fashioning an ambiance where nature meets luxury.”

The shingle-style house offers six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms with a waterside pool.

8) 17 Channel Pond Court, Water Mill |$22.775 million

An estate in prestigious Fordune, 17 Channel Court was listed with Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler and Joseph Savio when it found a buyer, repped by Amelia M. Doggwiler of Brown Harris Stevens. The deal closed on June 21 with a last ask of $29.5 million.

The 16,500-square-foot shingle-style residence sits on six acres of park-like grounds, part of Fordune, once home to Henry Ford II’s 235-acre oceanfront estate in the 1950s. Now hidden behind a gated entry, the home is down a long driveway lined with sycamore trees that ends with a circular motor court and well-manicured property with many specimen trees and plantings.

With four levels of living space, there are eight bedrooms, nine full baths, four half baths and plenty of entertaining space. The first level begins with a double-height entry foyer and a living room with soaring ceilings lined with windows that overlook the extensive lawn and a pond. There is a large, 55-f00t-by-30-foot, heated gunite pool with spa and a pool house with a full bath. There is also a bar and full-service outdoor kitchen, a Har-Tru tennis court, a gazebo that overlooks the sizable pond, a greenhouse and several spaces for entertaining al fresco.

9) 43 Lee Avenue, East Hampton | $21 million

A 7,000-square-foot historic house sits on this one-acre property in the Estate Section, near Main Beach. The eight-bedroom residence is nestled among 200-year-old London Plane trees and towering hedges. Originally designed and built in 1900 by lawyer Thomas Nash as part of the original summer colony in East Hampton, the house is listed on the Historic Register as it exemplifies shingle-style architecture, though it has been modernized.

The one-acre, south-of-Georgica-Road property also holds a pool and spa surrounded by wide sundeck, lush lawns and manicured landscaping, as well as a brick pool house with three outdoor showers, a detached two-car garage with a paved basketball area.

Compass handled both sides of the deal. The Petrie Team had the listing, while Lori Schiaffino brought the buyer, closing the deal just before summer on May 31.

10) 383 First Neck Lane, Southampton |$20.75 million

In another off-market, direct deal, the house at 383 First Neck Lane sits on 2.44 acres on this coveted part of Southampton Village.