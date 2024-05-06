The estate at 155 Seascape Lane in Sagaponack is asking nearly $26 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Sagaponack estate with a dock on Sagg Pond has hit the sales market for the first time, though Behind The Hedges is told it has been a coveted summer rental each year.

The one-acre property at 155 Seascape Lane is listed for $25,950,000. It is a co-exclusive with Marilyn Clark and Raquel Lopez of Sotheby’s International Realty and Deborah Pirro and Diane Anderson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2008 by Faruk Yorgancioglu, the 6,000-square-foot residence was “thoughtfully designed to blend into its natural surroundings,” the listing description says. The noted interior designer Steven Gambrel put his mark on each of the rooms, “fashioning an ambiance where nature meets luxury.”

The shingle-style house begins with a covered front porch leading into a foyer where the dark hardwood floors throughout the home begin. There are two open-concept living areas, both filled with natural light that pours in through numerous oversized windows and doors.

To the right is an open-concept living, informal dining and kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, three farmhouse sinks, a wall oven and a Wolf professional stove/oven. The living room is centered around a cozy fireplace. The dining table is surrounded by built-in shelving and a wet bar.

A set of French doors opens to a patio with a pergola over a sitting area, outdoor fireplace and wet bar. There is also a covered patio for outdoor dining.

Meanwhile, the formal dining room can be found nearby, adjacent to a larger living area with another fireplace. More doors swing open to the outdoor entertaining areas.

The first floor is home to a spacious office space/library that also contains a fireplace. A wine fridge can be found on the wall between the dining room and the office for added convenience.

An en suite bedroom completes the first floor.

Upstairs, a landing offers a sitting area and entrance to a balcony.

Then, the primary bedroom “provides the ultimate retreat-like aesthetic” with a fireplace, sunroom and private and generously sized deck, all with scenic views of Sagaponack Pond and the Atlantic Ocean. The primary bathroom features closets, built-in shelving, a double vanity, a large glass shower, and a built-in tub, all under high ceilings and with water views.

There are three more en suite bedrooms. One is quite large with a sitting area of its own, circling a fireplace, all under a vaulted ceiling. From the bedroom and adjacent balcony, there are scenic views. The bathroom includes a walk-in glass shower and a large soaking tub with water views. Another bedroom features a private balcony.

At the end of the hallway is a laundry room with double washers and dryers, built-in drying racks and a sink.

There is also a gym space, tucked away above the attached, but separate two-story garage. The secluded space overlooks the natural habitat. It also offers a full bath with a steam shower.

Outside, there is a large gunite pool and a nearby hot tub. A fully equipped pool cabana provides a full bathroom, changing rooms and a sauna.

The estate comes with 270-degree water views and a dock, perfect for kayakers and paddle boarders who want to take on Sagaponack Pond.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 155 Seascape Lane, Sagaponack | Brokers: Marilyn Clark and Raquel Lopez of Sotheby’s International Realty and Deborah Pirro and Diane Anderson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP