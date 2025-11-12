Pale-concrete platforms at 55 Dunes Lane in Amagansett, embedded within the dunes, offer a total of 7,200 square feet of interior living space

The Amagansett estate along the Atlantic Ocean, owned by a fashion designer who served as the creative director at Coach, is under contract to be sold in what will be among the top transactions in the Hamptons in 2025.

Krakoff and his wife, the interior designer Delphine Krakoff, put their 2.8-acre estate at 55 Dunes Lane on the market around Labor Day weekend with an asking price of $49.5 million, one of the most expensive properties on the market in the Hamptons. Krakoff’s estate consists of a series of ultra-modern bunker-like glass and concrete pavilions along 200 feet of ocean frontage on Napeague.

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, based in Bridgehampton, has the exclusive for this modern retreat. While the firm would not comment on many details, given that the deal is still pending, agent Tyler Mattson confirmed the listing went into contract in late October.

“The high end of the market really came to life over the summer. There have been many notable deals throughout the East End,” Mattson says. “I am proud to say that Hedgerow was part of over 50% of the oceanfront deals so far this year.

Following a five-year design and build process with renowned architects Thomas Phifer and Partners, the residence at 55 Dunes Lane was completed in 2023. Described as “a pale-concrete platform embedded within the dunes,” the house offers 7,200 square feet of interior living space, all “seamlessly integrated into its natural dune landscape with unobstructed views to the east,” according to the listing.

Laura White of Saunders & Associates brought the buyer to the Krakoff property.

The biggest trade of the year still belongs to 372 and 370 Further Lane in Amagansett— a combined $70 million transaction in late February. The 10,000-square-foot main residence at 372 Further Lane enjoys 220 feet of direct oceanfront. It traded for $56 million, while the inland barn/guest house at 370 Further Lane sold for $14 million.

But, as Mattson notes, there has been a flurry of sales on the upper echelon of the market in recent months.

In early August, 105 Lily Pond Lane on the ocean in East Hampton sold for $66.75 million, according to Compass. Originally built in 1916 for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Secretary of the Treasury, William H. Woodin, the three-story residence is known as Dune House. It sits on 2.85 acres along the Atlantic and the sale includes a separate 1.85-acre off-ocean buildable lot.

Also in that neighborhood, the oceanfront 33 Lily Pond Lane traded for $31.5 million on September 9. Situated high on a double dune, the 6,935-square-foot main home enjoys unobstructed views of the water and boasts 171 feet of ocean frontage.

In October, the billionaire Shutterstock founder Jonathan Oringer sold his oceanfront home in Bridgehampton in an off-market deal for $57 million. The 10,300-square-foot home, which sits on a little more than two acres at 125 Mid Ocean Drive, and boasts 160.46 feet of ocean frontage.

In late August, the estate at 1010 Meadow Lane in Southampton Village sold for $55.75 million.

