A Shelter Island house has officially been sold for $12.85 million. While there was scuttlebutt that the transaction might break the small island’s real estate record for a single family home, it fell just a hair short, though it still represents one of the highest prices ever achieved on the island — and the biggest sale of the year to date.

The waterfront property at 1 Pandion Road was just shy of the all-time priciest sale in the niche market at $12.95 million in 2023.

Terry Cohen, formerly of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties and now with Compass, and Josh Greenwald of High Line Properties represented the listing. Douglas Elliman agent Ben Dixon brought the buyer.

“This sale is a testament to Shelter Island’s growing recognition as one of the East End’s most sought-after enclaves,” says Dixon, who represented the buyer. “With its unspoiled beauty, sense of privacy and proximity to both the Hamptons and the North Fork, the island continues to attract buyers seeking truly exceptional waterfront properties.”

The last ask was $14.95 million.

Set on 3.4 waterfront acres with panoramic view of Coecles Harbor, Gardiners Bay and the distant Atlantic Ocean, the newly completed modern compound was designed by CTLA Design, David Neff Architecture, and Curate | Build.

The 6,000-square-foot residence features soaring ceilings, walls of glass, and a resort-style outdoor retreat with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and private deepwater dock just steps away, a rarity for the island.

The Snyder House at 2 Charlie’s Lane set the record back in 2023. The property which boasts panoramic views of West Neck Harbor, bested the previous record by more than half a million.

In 2008, the 8,500-square-foot house at 1 Shorewood Court, on a 7.8-acre peninsula, on a bluff overlooking Ward’s Point, traded for $12.4 million.

