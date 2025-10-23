Shutterstock Founder Sells Bridgehampton Oceanfront Pad

This 10,300-square-foot home at 125 Mid Ocean Drive in Bridgehampton sold for $57 million on October 22.

In an off-market deal, the billionaire Shutterstock founder Jonathan Oringer sold his oceanfront home in Bridgehampton for $57 million.

The deal closed on Wednesday, October 22, we’re told, in what shakes out ot be the third priciest deal of the year.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the sale of the 10,300-square-foot home, which sits on a little more than two acres at 125 Mid Ocean Drive. The property boasts 160.46 feet of ocean frontage.

Douglas Elliman’s Erica Grossman, Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen represented Oringer in the transaction. Terry Cohen of Compass brought the buyer to the table. The buyer has not been publicly identified.

“The house itself speaks for itself. The reason it’s a good sale, it’s a great house,” says Brennan.

Oringer, who started the stock media and editing tools provider in 2003, purchased the property more than a decade ago for $40 million. Oringer had listed the property briefly back in 2021, shortly after moving to Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had sold it to the owner in 2014 before it was finished,” the broker recalls, adding that Oringer called him with interest in putting it back on the market earlier this year.

“We knew people were looking,” Brennan says of why the house wasn’t officially on the market this time before it got snapped up.

“There’s not much on the ocean these days that is livable that you don’t need to spend two or three years getting approvals before you live in it. This house, you can move right in if you want. I think that’s what the particularly interesting point is — there’s no work to do it if you don’t want to. It’s in great shape, he maintained it very well.”

Brennan was in the midst of closing a $70 million sale on a five-acre Further Lane property in East Hampton. In comparison, “I knew this house didn’t have as much property as that did, but house-wise, this was on par with the house in East Hampton,” ultimately arriving at the $57 million figure.

“The ocean can be seen and heard from anywhere on the property, creating an atmosphere of relaxed paradise,” the 2021 listing said.

The house, designed by Barnes Coy Architects, was built in 2014 by Ben Krupinski Builder. Interior features include walnut and limestone floors throughout, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors, letting natural light flow into each space.

The main floor includes an open gourmet kitchen, a dining area, a living room and a large den/media room with a custom bar area.

There is also a large gym with a half bath, an office, and a studio. A game room/play room with a private spa area leads to the pool deck and outdoor space.

An infinity edge gunite pool with a spa and sun shelf overlooks the ocean.

An outdoor kitchen offers a grilling station and an adjacent outdoor living room features a fireplace and a television, allowing for true indoor-outdoor living on the 1,800 square feet of patio/terraces and outdoor entertainment space.

2025 Hamptons Sales So Far

The Bridgehampton sale comes on the heels of several other multimillion-dollar deals that top the Hamptons market.

“The market has sprung back all of a sudden and the last two months have been on the higher end,” says Brennan. “It seems that people are ready to pull the trigger on these types of properties.” Inventory may be an issue going forward as the supply is getting taken up.

In Southampton Village, an estate at 1010 Meadow Lane sold for $55.75 million on August 27, according to deeds available this month.

Last month, The WSJ also reported the sale of 105 Lily Pond Lane at $66.8 million.

But the most expensive reported trade in the Hamptons so far in 2025 remains on Further Lane, which included two properties, trading for that combined $70 million in February (the bigger of the two parcels sold for $56 million).

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.