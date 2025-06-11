Bethenny Frankel, inset, decided to sell her home in Bridgehampton, which she purchased in 2013, after purchasing a waterfront home in Southampton last year.

Bethenny Frankel has officially sold her Hamptons house, while also parting ways with her historic residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, before her recent move to Florida — and it seems she did well on both deals.

Behind The Hedges reported in April that the Skinnygirl mogul had found a buyer for the first home she purchased in the Hamptons. Located next to a 50-acre Bridgehampton preserve, the main residence, as well as an adjacent lot with a guest cottage, were sold in separate deals last month and in April for a total of $5.2 million.

Douglas Elliman agents Noble Black and Erica Grossman had been exclusively representing the dual listing since September 2024, when it went on the market for $5,995,000, though the price dropped to $5.294 million in December, before it went into contract in February.

The former Real Housewives of New York City purchased the Lumber Lane properties in 2013 for a total of $2.65 million, paying $2 million for the main 0.76-acre lot at 346 Lumber Lane, along with an adjacent 0.19-acre lot at 354 Lumber Lane for $650,000. It was one of her first major purchases after she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Fortune Brands’ Beam Global in 2011 for an estimated $100 million.

Amid what ended up being a 10-year divorce from her husband and a battle over their New York City apartment, her Hamptons house was shown throughout Frankel’s second stint on the Real Housewives and heavily featured Skinnygirl red décor — though much of that seems to have been toned down in the latest renovation.

The main house offers 2,500 square feet of space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The living room integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces, leading out onto the bluestone patio, gardens, heated gunite pool and spa. The pool house, which Real Housewives fans may recall Frankel had set up as a bar for several dinner parties, now offers a half-bathroom. The natural food chef, of course, also installed a full outdoor kitchen.

She used the adjacent lot’s home as a guest cottage as it offered only 600 square feet of space, complete with high-end finishes, including a kitchen, living room, a washer/dryer, a bed and bathroom. There is also an attached garage.

A limited liability company connected to Frankel called Bridge Love and Bridge Love III LLCs were listed as the sellers. Maglish LLC and Kevin Conroy were listed as the buyers for $3.675 million and $1.525 million, respectively.

While Frankel is moving from Connecticut to Florida, she isn’t leaving the Hamptons entirely. In various social media posts, she explained she will keep the Southampton beach house she moved into before putting the Bridgehampton home on the market. Hedges exclusively revealed at the start of Memorial Day weekend last year that the former reality star had purchased and renovated a new home on Shinnecock Bay. She paid $5.45 million for the shingled gambrel-style house in October 2023.

The beauty influencer, who just launched The List, also owns condos in Manhattan and Miami, and recently revealed she got a deal on a house in Southern Florida that she plans to renovate, though details have been scarce.

Greenwich Sale

With the Hamptons sale, along with the most recent sale across the Long Island Sound, Frankel continues to prove that she knows how to properly invest in real estate.

News also broke this week that Frankel had sold her Connecticut 3.05 property for $7.825 million. AppleJack Farm is a rare gated compound that is one of the oldest homes in Greenwich, which she bought and redesigned in 2021 for $4.25 million.

The 6,500-square-foot main home offers five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, as well as “grand historic rooms, a show-stopping La Cornue-equipped kitchen, a sun-filled primary suite with dual spa-grade bathrooms, a walk-out lower level with a media room, an entertainer’s bar, a dedicated gym, and more,” according to the description. Using her flair for design, the home features architectural details, such as beamed ceilings, brick fireplaces, paneled walls, ornate moldings and an antique bar.

The property also includes a cottage with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, plus a three-bay garage, a standalone studio, and a separate “party barn.” Mature specimen trees, rolling green lawns, and intricate landscape lighting can be found throughout the grounds.

Originally built in 1743, the main residence has only had a handful of owners in its nearly 300-year existence. Former Connecticut governor Lowell Weicker , and his wife Claudia, lived there from 1989 to 2001.