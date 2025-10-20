Demand Rises as $20M Ditch Plains Home Finds Buyer

An oceanfront property in Montauk has found a buyer and when the transaction closes, we’re told it will mark a record sales price for Ditch Plains.

Douglas Elliman’s Erica Grossman and Kyle Rosko put 42 Deforest Road in Montauk into contract recently. While we don’t know yet what the agreed-upon price is, the last asking was $19,950,000.

This pending sale is the latest sign of the demand for Ditch Plains, where at least five other homes have gone into contract in just the past few weeks. It’s not just multimillion-dollar estates, like 42 Deforest, but smaller homes, such as a property Rosko recently put into contract on Agnew Avenue and then sold for $2,367,167 in late September.

It’s no wonder buyers flock to the area, known as one of the best surfing locations on the East End and lending itself to the laid-back coastal lifestyle.

“This is a neighborhood where people who could live anywhere on the ocean are choosing to be,” says Rosko. “The energy is so unique — it’s diverse, it’s tight-knit, and there is a magical quality to it.”

“Ditch Plains is the place to be in Montauk,” says Grossman. “It’s a vibrant mix of culture, great restaurants, and oceanfront living — perfect for those who love entertaining, surfing and long days by the beach. There is no better lifestyle than what you find here.”

Rosko also draws a direct comparison to California: “Ditch Plains really reminds me of Point Dume in Malibu. it’s surrounded by preserved land that filters right down to the beach. It has that same raw beauty, that same sense of authenticity. It’s a place where people really come together around the lifestyle and want to be part of something special.”

“It’s been amazing to watch everyone buy into Ditch Plains at every level of the market,” he continues. “This pending record sale at 42 Deforest is a true testament to the desirability of this community, and shows that demand is not only strong, but growing — and it’s only elevating the neighborhood further.”

Part of the “On the Break” oceanfront development, 42 Deforest Road offers 5,100 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Each of the three homes sit on one acre along this premier stretch of oceanfront, designed by award-winning architect Boris Baranovich and luxury Hamptons builder Hobbs Inc.

From spacious interiors to high-end finishes, each home includes features such as three-car garages, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, expansive decks, fireplaces, hot tubs, and pools.

There is one last property available in “On the Break,” 40 Deforest Road, known as Casa Las Olas, now listed for $17,495,000. The newly completed home offers 4,800 square feet of space with six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A grand double-height entry foyer leads to luxury furnishings curated by Meredith Baer. The primary bedroom suite is on the second level, featuring a fireplace with a sitting area, a steam shower, multiple closets and a private waterside terrace. Four additional bedrooms complete this floor.

Glass doors from the main living area open to an expansive deck that spans almost the entire width of the home with room for outdoor dining and a covered sitting area. The oceanside heated gunite pool boasts a sun shelf and a spa.

