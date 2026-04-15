Sundays On The Bay & Marina Hits the Market

Sunset views over the bay. Just steps away from the Atlantic.

These are two of the perks you can get for the tidy sum of $17.9 million for the purchase of 369 Dune Road in Hampton Bays, which recently hit the market.

The site of Sundays On The Bay Restaurant and Marina, the 2.73-acre parcel at the eastern end of Dune Road near Shinnecock Inlet includes the 4,840-square-foot restaurant, a marina with 35 boat slips and a parking lot.

Framed by oversized windows with expansive bay and inlet views, the iconic Sundays On The Bay restaurant has indoor seating for 118 and an outdoor deck with 77 seats and two full-service bars.

“It’s like a little crown jewel there,” says listing agent Enzo Morabito, an associate real estate broker with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “You have a whole marina. It’s very alive. You go there for a lunch and it feels like you’re in a movie.”

A Fisherman’s Paradise

The marina has 30 deepwater slips which can accommodate boats up to 90 feet – perfect for sportfishing yachts and other luxury craft — and offers direct ocean access via the Shinnecock Inlet. The fuel dock has storage capacity for approximately 12,000 gallons of diesel and 10,000 gallons of gasoline.

Recent updates include a 2,000-plus-square-foot accessory structure currently being used as an icehouse.

The marinas at that end of Dune Road were set up for sports fishing, notes Morabito.

“It’s guys who love to fish,” Morabito says. “They run out to the ocean in deep water. They don’t fish in the bays. They chase whatever is migrating off of Long Island, that’s what sports fishermen do.”

Come spring, the fishermen return to Long Island.

“Sports fishermen follow fish. They have their boats driven down wherever there is a place to go fishing,” says Morabito, adding, ”Long Island in the summertime around the inlets, that’s what comes alive.”

Though most of the boat slips are reserved for the season, some of available for seafaring day trippers, notes Morabito.

“People will come there for lunch,” he says. “You can tie up along the dock there. So, it’s a very transient situation, but basically everybody drives there. They go there for lunch. They go there for dinner. It’s just a very special place.”

The Next South Street Seaport?

Next door at 373 Dune Road is Oaklands Restaurant & Marina, which was formerly the site of Callahan’s, a smaller dining establishment where people would come for breakfast on the bay.

“Out of that Mr. Oakland came in and just bought everything up,” says Morabito. “He was a fisherman, kind of a swashbuckling type of man.”

That swashbuckler would be Wallace Oakland, grandfather of the current owners of 369 and 373 Dune Road, Briana and Doug Oakland, Jr.

“My grandfather started Oakland’s Restaurant in 1990. He passed away and my father took over within the first year of it opening,” says Briana Oakland, referring to Doug Oakland, Sr.

In 2010, Doug Oakland, Sr. purchased Sundays On The Bay. When he died five years later, Briana and Doug, Jr. took over the estate.

The neighboring property to the west, 363 Beach Road, an 8,160-square-foot restaurant and the former site of Captain Norm’s Restaurant, and docking space with potentially 18 boat slips, is also for sale through Compass Real Estate, with the asking price of $6.495 million.

The family will continue running Oakland’s, but hopes the restaurant at 369 Dune Road remains Sundays On The Bay, Briana says, “to continue what my father started.”

Briana would like a buyer tol keep the restaurant, a popular year-round establishment, up and running without any service interruption.

“That would make a lot of the locals happy,” she says.

The third adjoining property — Oaklands’s Restaurant & Marina — is currently off the market.

“Oakland’s is not for sale,” Briana says. “Maybe down the road.”

Still, Morabito sees possibilities for the waterfront expanse.

“I can see someone buying all of the marinas and making into a South Street Seaport kind of situation,” says Morabito, noting that besides Montauk, this is the only deepwater port you have for fishing in the Hamptons.