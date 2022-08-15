Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Big activity happening in a small pocket on Billionaires Row in Southampton Village, all involving oceanfront properties that once belonged to billionaire media executive Robert F.X. Sillerman.

One Meadow Lane property, which sold in 2020 for $36 million, sold again this year for $48 million, and another Meadow Lane property, last asking $44.95 million, is under contract for $44.95 million.

Both deals are among the top 10 deals of 2022 so far.

Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the deal for 1116 Meadow Lane, which, according to Suffolk County deed transfers, closed on June 17, 2022. The brokerage declined to comment further.

1080 Meadow Lane, In Contract

Meanwhile, Grant and Hedgerow Exclusive Properties have a co-exclusive on the property at 1080 Meadow Lane, which is poised to close soon.

Grant and Hedgerow had been marketing 1080 Meadow Lane and 1100 Meadow Lane, the property in between 1080 and 1116 Meadow, at $78 million, placing it among the most expensive real estate in the Hamptons. There were conceptual designs for a compound on the two-lot, eight-acre spread consisting of an 18,000-square-foot main residence with an oceanside pool, along with a 7,500-square-foot guest house with tennis court.

The single property, last asking $44.95 million on its own, offers 295 feet of direct oceanfront. Currently, there is a beach house, two golf greens and a golf house on the five acres — all part of the estate that once belonged to Sillerman, who held an interest in Elvis Presley’s Graceland and founder of the electronic dance music company SFX Entertainment. He also served as the chancellor at Southampton College.

The three contiguous lots Sillerman once owned offer breathtaking 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay.

He sold 1116 Meadow Lane in 2014 for $37.5 million, and in 2016, he sold 1080 Meadow Lane for $38 million and 1100 Meadow Lane for $38 million.

The following year, the properties at 1080, 1100, and 1116 Meadow Lane were offered for sale together, as a 14-acre compound, asking $150 million. It was, in 2017, the most expensive listing on the market.

Two Years and $12 Million Later, 1116 Meadow Sells Again

The 3.65-acre property at 1116 Meadow Lane, with a 12,000-square-foot house built in 2010 with 200 feet of oceanfront, sold on its own on August 28, 2020, for $36 million. Grant also brokered that deal.

After the 2020 sale, the remaining parcels at 1080 and 1100 Meadow were asking $90 million in 2020.

The deed transfers for 1116 Meadow Lane last week show Meadow Lane Propco LP sold to 1116 Meadow Holdings LP.

One More Left at 1100 Meadow Lane

The remaining property available at 1100 Meadow Lane offers three acres and 200 feet of oceanfront, as well as a 5,000-square-foot existing “tennis” house next to the tennis court at 1100 Meadow Lane. A private walkway leads to the beach.

“The existing home can be fully renovated or the lot can accommodate a brand new 10,000 +/- residence along with tennis,” the Hedgerow listing says.

The asking price is $39.5 million.