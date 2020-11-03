360-Degree Water Views on Unique Meadow Lane Property Asking $90 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A new opportunity to purchase an oceanfront compound in an exclusive section of Southampton Village came on the market late last week for $90 million. The property at 1080 and 1100 Meadow Lane has breathtaking 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay and comes with distinct amenities.

“Over eight acres on esteemed Meadow Lane, oceanfront with bay views—any property on Meadow Lane is important, but the size and opportunity of this offering make it unique and special,” said Harald Grant, the Sotheby’s International Realty broker representing the property.

The two lots, which offer 500 feet of ocean frontage, were part of the estate once owned by late Robert F.X. Sillerman, the billionaire media executive who held an interest in Elvis Presley’s Graceland and founder of the electronic dance music company SFX Entertainment—he had even served as chancellor of Southampton College. Sillerman sold the lots several years ago, before his 2019 death.

The current owner, who has not been named publicly, initially offered the contiguous lots at 1080, 1100, and 1116 Meadow Lane for sale together, asking $150 million. The 3.65-acre property at 1116 Meadow Lane, with a 12,000-square-foot house built in 2010, sold on its own on August 28. The last asking price for that property was $37.5 million. The remaining two parcels, 1080 and 1100 Meadow Lane, are now offered together as a new listing.

(Also worth noting, Grant was also the broker behind the sale of the house property on the other side these three at 1050 Meadow Lane in late January for $40.91 million).

There are several houses, dating to 1994, on the two properties. There is a main house and a beach house at 1080 Meadow Lane, and a “tennis” house next to the tennis court at 1100 Meadow Lane. “Together, the structures comprise about 5,000 [square feet] above grade, not including any finished lower levels,” Grant explained. In total, there are 14 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms and five half baths.

The current owner has plans to build a new home, but has maintained all of the structures on the property while waiting to build, and has made improvements to the landscape, Grant said.

The expansive property also includes a pool, spa and pool house, as well as two golf greens with a golf house that features an interior virtual golf room with a floor-to-ceiling screen, perhaps for when the weather is not cooperating.

Two private walkways lead to the ocean. Probably nothing on the property overshadows the 360-degree water views from the ocean to the bay.

