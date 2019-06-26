Here's the Top 10 Priciest Properties for Sale in the Hamptons

Time to check in and list the top 10 priciest properties on the market now. Some things have changed since we last compiled the list in March: Fordune, formerly number 1, slips to number 2 after a $30 million price cut. Some new entries on the list include a $72.5 million property made up of two Southampton parcels and Burnt Point, which is back on the market at $59 million, now listed with Bespoke. Speaking of Bespoke, the agency boasts 5 listings out of the top 10, while Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's listed 3.

This time, Southampton is the location of 6 out of 10 entries, and, if each sold for its asking price, the total for the group would be $725.9 million, which is $41.24 million less than the total in March.

1080 Meadow Lane, Southampton

This three-property compound, both oceanfront and bayfront, is owned by electronic dance tycoon Robert X. Sillerman. It includes two golf greens.

90 Jule Pond Drive, Water Mill

Formerly asking $175 million, the price of Fordune was recently cut $30 million. Assembled in the late 50s by Henry Ford II, this 42-acre estate has the most direct ocean frontage of any private property in the Hamptons--1,286 linear feet.

359 Meadow Lane & 660 Halsey Neck Lane, Southampton

These two separate properties are being offered together as a 12-acre compound. One of them is the famous Four Fountains estate.

38 Mathews Road, Wainscott

Burnt Point, the 24-acre estate on the Wainscott side of Georgica Pond, is back on the market, now listed with Bespoke. In July 2015, the property was listed at $95 million; it's now down to $59 million. Pharmaceuticals billionaire Stewart Rahr purchased the property for $45 million in 2005, then the most expensive home ever sold in New York State.

1400 Meadow Lane, Southampton

A modern new build on almost three acres, with nine bedrooms, gym, home theater, and tennis court.

27 Drew Lane, East Hampton

Originally asking $70 million in 2017, the beachfront mansion of hedge funder Barry Rosenstein includes 1.5 acres of land and a 13,623-square-foot house.

1050 Meadow Lane, Southampton

535 feet of ocean frontage on 3.38 acres along with bay frontage and a private dock. The house is 9,300 square feet.

The Poxabogue Pond property consists of 32 acres of land, including 18 acres of reserve, with three vacant building parcels and three existing pond-front homes. It was originally listed for $65 million in September 2016.

382 Barons Lane, Southampton

A 4.5-acre oceanfront property includes 430 feet of ocean frontage. Originally, the property asked $55 million.

317 Murray Place, Southampton

This oceanfront property on nearly 3 acres of land hosts a 9,200-square-foot mansion with four bedrooms and five and a half baths. There's also an oceanside pool.