The Highest Priced Hamptons Homes on the Market Right Now

While the top sales of 2018 were notable for their geographic diversity, stretching from Southampton to Montauk, not so on the top 10 list of properties on the market now. One street--Billionaires' Lane, also known as Meadow Lane, Southampton--dominates, with 4 entries out of 10. Southampton boasts 7 out of 10 entries, while the rest are Water Mill. And, if each sold for its asking price, the total for the group would be $767.14 million.

1. $175 million

Fordune

90 Jule Pond Drive, Water Mill

Assembled in the late 50s by Henry Ford II, this 42-acre estate has the most direct ocean frontage of any private property in the Hamptons--1,286 linear feet.

2. $150 million

1080 Meadow Lane, Southampton

This three-property compound, both oceanfront and bayfront, is owned by electronic dance tycoon Robert X. Sillerman. It includes two golf greens.

3. $72.5 million

359 Meadow Lane & 660 Halsey Neck Lane, Southampton

These two separate properties are being offered together as a 12-acre compound. One of them is the famous Four Fountains estate.

4. $58 million

52 First Neck Lane, Southampton

The properties at 111, 137, 153 Pond Land and 52 First Neck Lane in Southampton comprise almost 15 acres. Formerly part of the John Randolph Hearst estate, the property was developed in the early 1980s by businessman Frank H. Wyman, who died a couple years ago. Mr. Wyman, an avid golfer, had six acres planted with special grasses to create fairways.

5. $55 million

317 Murray Place, Southampton

This oceanfront property on nearly 3 acres of land hosts a 9,200-square-foot mansion with four bedrooms and five and a half baths. There's also an oceanside pool.

6. $54.75 million

1050 Meadow Lane, Southampton

535 feet of ocean frontage on 3.38 acres along with bay frontage and a private dock. The house is 9,300 square feet.

7. $53.9 million

1400 Meadow Lane, Southampton

A modern new build on almost three acres, with nine bedrooms, gym, home theater, and tennis court.

8. $49.995 million

612 Halsey Lane, Water Mill

Joe Farrell's showplace Sandcastle is a whopping 17,000 square feet. There's also 11 acres of land and every amenity imaginable.

9. $49 million

939 Scuttle Hole Road, Water Mill

Three Ponds Farm is the incomparable 58 acre estate in north Water Mill, which includes a 25,000-square-foot main house. The private golf course, designed by Rees Jones, has four shared greens and fairways, and, naturally, a full pro shop.

10. $49 million

382 Barons Lane, Southampton

A 4.5-acre oceanfront property includes 430 feet of ocean frontage. Originally, the property asked $55 million.