What’s the Most Expensive Hamptons Real Estate Right Now?

Hamptons real estate has never been at more of a premium. Inventory has been at record lows, but, there are still homes on the super high-end of the market if you’ve got the cash burn. For the majority of us, consider this an aspirational wish list if we hit the Lotto.

Here are the top five most expensive pieces of Hamptons real estate on the market this Memorial Day weekend — any surprise most of them are in Southampton?:

1) The Mylestone at Meadow Lane, Southampton | $175 million

This rare double waterfront, eight-acre estate at 700 Meadow Lane boasts views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Shinnecock Bay and is listed with Bespoke Real Estate for a jaw-dropping $175 million, making it the most expensive piece of real estate out there.

“When you have a piece of real estate that is truly one of a kind in a market that doesn’t necessarily use quantifiable metrics, a sense of value is really what someone is willing to pay based on pedigree and scarcity,” Joseph DeSane, Bespoke’s managing director, who has over 20 years of experience in luxury real estate told Behind The Hedges last year when the property came on the market. “With that said, from offering large acreage, wide-span ocean frontage, bay frontage with a dock with water access as well as a full program of a large house, pool and tennis on arguably one of the most notable streets in the world — you get one of the most rarified offerings and the price reflects that.”

The 15,521-square-foot residence is a modern Tudor-style house with unobstructed panoramic water views between the bay and the ocean, plus sunsets that can be enjoyed from the western-facing pool terrace. The property offers 500 feet of ocean frontage and there is a private pathway across Meadow Lane that leads to a deepwater dock.

There are 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and four half baths, as well as an attached caretaker’s cottage. The home features wood flooring and custom millwork throughout, three fireplaces, and luxury grasscloth wall coverings.

Among the many lavish rooms is the primary suite, which features a wood-burning fireplace, two walk-in closets, a spacious bathroom with book-matched marble above the soaking tub and a west-facing office alcove.

The third level features 1,400 square feet of finished living space with a large bunkroom, space that can be used as a playroom, a full bathroom, and access to the observation deck with a truly unparalleled view.

The lower level has double doors that open directly to the pool terrace that leads to a 70-foot heated gunite pool. Glass walls surround the gym which has an attached spa bathroom. A TV room leads to an expanded recreation area with custom built-ins and a bar.

The estate is a haven for anyone who likes to stay fit and spend time outdoors. Across the manicured lawn, there is an artist’s-made playground and tree-lined courts for both basketball and tennis. The outdoor entertaining areas are aplenty, set against backdrops of expertly maintained flower gardens.

The caretaker’s cottage, attached to the east wing of the home, offers a bedroom, two full bathrooms, a kitchenette, a living room, an office and a private patio.

Located just off the circular motor court and detached from the house is a five-car garage that also features a bike storage pavilion.

2) 1080 & 1100 Meadow Lane, Southampton | $78 million

Two side-by-side properties, being sold either together or separately, offer 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. Together, they total eight acres and span 500 feet along the ocean. Hedgerow Exclusive Properties and Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty have the co-exclusive.

“The proposed conceptual designs showcase the overall compound consisting of an 18,000-square-foot main residence with oceanside pool, along with a 7,500-square-foot guest house with pre-existing tennis,” says the listing on Hedgerow’s website. “From either of the two private walkways to the ocean, the views up and down the Atlantic, in addition to the unobstructed view across the bay will take your breath away.”

They were part of the estate once owned by late Robert F.X. Sillerman, the billionaire media executive who held an interest in Elvis Presley’s Graceland and founder of the electronic dance music company SFX Entertainment. He also served as chancellor of Southampton College. Sillerman sold the lots several years ago, before his 2019 death.

The current owner, who has not been named publicly, initially offered the contiguous lots at 1080, 1100, and 1116 Meadow Lane for sale together, asking for $150 million. The 3.65-acre property at 1116 Meadow Lane, with a 12,000-square-foot house built in 2010, sold on its own in 2020.

There are several houses, dating to 1994, on the two remaining properties. There is a main house and a beach house at 1080 Meadow Lane, and a “tennis” house next to the tennis court at 1100 Meadow Lane. Combined, there are 14 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms and five half baths.

The expansive property also includes a pool, spa and pool house, as well as two golf greens with a golf house that features an interior virtual golf room with a floor-to-ceiling screen, perhaps for when the weather is not cooperating.