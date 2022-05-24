What’s the Most Expensive Hamptons Real Estate Right Now?

Hamptons real estate has never been at more of a premium. Inventory has been at record lows, but, there are still homes on the super high-end of the market if you’ve got the cash burn. For the majority of us, consider this an aspirational wish list if we hit the Lotto.
Here are the top five most expensive pieces of Hamptons real estate on the market this Memorial Day weekend — any surprise most of them are in Southampton?:
This rare double waterfront, eight-acre estate at 700 Meadow Lane boasts views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Shinnecock Bay and is listed with Bespoke Real Estate for a jaw-dropping $175 million, making it the most expensive piece of real estate out there.
“When you have a piece of real estate that is truly one of a kind in a market that doesn’t necessarily use quantifiable metrics, a sense of value is really what someone is willing to pay based on pedigree and scarcity,” Joseph DeSane, Bespoke’s managing director, who has over 20 years of experience in luxury real estate told Behind The Hedges last year when the property came on the market. “With that said, from offering large acreage, wide-span ocean frontage, bay frontage with a dock with water access as well as a full program of a large house, pool and tennis on arguably one of the most notable streets in the world — you get one of the most rarified offerings and the price reflects that.”
The 15,521-square-foot residence is a modern Tudor-style house with unobstructed panoramic water views between the bay and the ocean, plus sunsets that can be enjoyed from the western-facing pool terrace. The property offers 500 feet of ocean frontage and there is a private pathway across Meadow Lane that leads to a deepwater dock.
There are 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and four half baths, as well as an attached caretaker’s cottage. The home features wood flooring and custom millwork throughout, three fireplaces, and luxury grasscloth wall coverings.
Among the many lavish rooms is the primary suite, which features a wood-burning fireplace, two walk-in closets, a spacious bathroom with book-matched marble above the soaking tub and a west-facing office alcove.
The third level features 1,400 square feet of finished living space with a large bunkroom, space that can be used as a playroom, a full bathroom, and access to the observation deck with a truly unparalleled view.
The lower level has double doors that open directly to the pool terrace that leads to a 70-foot heated gunite pool. Glass walls surround the gym which has an attached spa bathroom. A TV room leads to an expanded recreation area with custom built-ins and a bar.
The estate is a haven for anyone who likes to stay fit and spend time outdoors. Across the manicured lawn, there is an artist’s-made playground and tree-lined courts for both basketball and tennis. The outdoor entertaining areas are aplenty, set against backdrops of expertly maintained flower gardens.
The caretaker’s cottage, attached to the east wing of the home, offers a bedroom, two full bathrooms, a kitchenette, a living room, an office and a private patio.
Located just off the circular motor court and detached from the house is a five-car garage that also features a bike storage pavilion.
Two side-by-side properties, being sold either together or separately, offer 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. Together, they total eight acres and span 500 feet along the ocean. Hedgerow Exclusive Properties and Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty have the co-exclusive.
“The proposed conceptual designs showcase the overall compound consisting of an 18,000-square-foot main residence with oceanside pool, along with a 7,500-square-foot guest house with pre-existing tennis,” says the listing on Hedgerow’s website. “From either of the two private walkways to the ocean, the views up and down the Atlantic, in addition to the unobstructed view across the bay will take your breath away.”
They were part of the estate once owned by late Robert F.X. Sillerman, the billionaire media executive who held an interest in Elvis Presley’s Graceland and founder of the electronic dance music company SFX Entertainment. He also served as chancellor of Southampton College. Sillerman sold the lots several years ago, before his 2019 death.
The current owner, who has not been named publicly, initially offered the contiguous lots at 1080, 1100, and 1116 Meadow Lane for sale together, asking for $150 million. The 3.65-acre property at 1116 Meadow Lane, with a 12,000-square-foot house built in 2010, sold on its own in 2020.
There are several houses, dating to 1994, on the two remaining properties. There is a main house and a beach house at 1080 Meadow Lane, and a “tennis” house next to the tennis court at 1100 Meadow Lane. Combined, there are 14 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms and five half baths.
The expansive property also includes a pool, spa and pool house, as well as two golf greens with a golf house that features an interior virtual golf room with a floor-to-ceiling screen, perhaps for when the weather is not cooperating.
This nearly 10-acre property sits along what Tim Davis of Corcoran calls “the sweet spot of this famed access.” The parcel offers 550 feet of ocean frontage and sweeping ocean views, away from public access.
The “dunescape” allows for “an extraordinary oceanfront compound estate,” Davis’ listing says.
However, there is a house on the land, partially-finished. The buyer can either work from that structure or build new.
“The possibilities for developing a once-in-a-lifetime residence with the most sought-after luxury features, exist here today,” he says. Current plans allow for a residence with 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and three-half bathrooms.
The property also includes deeded access to a bayfront parcel across Meadow Lane on Shinnecock Bay.
The latest property to join this list is this Water Mill estate that sits on a private peninsula that went on the market earlier this month with Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.
The 9.11-acre parcel could be considered the most expensive flip, as it was purchased as part of the $118.5 million trade that was the most expensive trade of 2021. It sold last year, under the address of 70C Cobb Road, for $60 million.
Garment mogul Arthur Rabin and his son, Jason Rabin, who serves as the president of his father’s company, Wear Me Apparel/Kids Headquarters, which creates merchandise for known brands such as Kenneth Cole, Timberland, and Sketchers USA, sold their side-by-side mansions, along with two vacant parcels, in the off-market deal brokered by Hedgerow. It closed on December 30, 2021. The combined deal was the biggest sale of the year and the second-highest trade in Hamptons history.
“The property was the crown jewel of a family compound that was created over a 20-year period,” Preston Kaye, the co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, told Behind The Hedges after bringing 71 Cobb Lane back to the market. “The new buyer saw this as an opportunity to obtain both a waterfront and agricultural compound, with the intention to spin off the largest of the four parcels.”
A massive home totals more than 17,000 square feet of living space and overlooks Burnett Creek, which leads out to Mecox Bay. The property includes 3,173 feet of private shoreline, as well as a private dock.
The sprawling home, designed by Barnes Coy Architects, features 21 bedrooms and multiple kitchens. There is also a waterside pool and a tennis court.
The Linden Estate in Southampton Village, a traditional-style manor house with its red-tile gambrel roof, once again makes our list despite a reduction in price from $75 million in late 2020. Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Davis of Corcoran have the co-listing.
The 18,000-square-foot house is situated on nearly 10 acres at 160 Ox Pasture Road, in the exclusive estate section. “Very few properties can compare in terms of the acreage, the incredible landscaping, the size of the main residence, and the array of incredible amenities, especially the pool house conservatory,” says Grant, whose listings, like Davis’s, are among the most expensive and luxurious on the East End. “Most of all its provenance is nonpareil, from the original architect, Grosvenor Atterbury, to the Frederick Law Olmsted park-like landscape design.”
The estate’s name comes from the specimen trees that line the property and came from Olmsted, the father of landscape architecture who is best known for designing Central Park.
Grosvenor Atterbury, who spent summers on his family’s 80-acre estate in nearby Shinnecock Hills (a section in Shinnecock Hills is now called the Atterbury Estates) designed the home in 1915.
Today, the grandeur of Atterbury’s design is still evident with many of the authentic details preserved. There is original millwork and massive fireplaces—a total of eight wood-burning fireplaces. A grand hall leads into the main living room with coffered ceilings, where glass doors in the living room provide a picturesque view of the estate with its mature trees, flowering shrubs, evergreen perimeters and rose gardens. In the library, the original oak walls, lined in leather, can be found, along with hand-carved, ornamental plaster ceilings.
Newly added modern amenities include such offerings as an indoor pool, greenhouse, and a turret that houses a gym.
Almost everything for the large French kitchen was custom-made on site. It features a hand-made French La Cornue stove, a farmhouse sink, a large island, a butler’s pantry and exposed wood beams.
There are not one but two 60-by-20-foot pools—one indoors and one outdoors. The indoor ozone lap pool sits under a crystal pavilion and features a playful water slide and waterfall. The pool outside also has a spa, surrounded by a stone patio.
Outdoors is a recreational retreat with a grass tennis court, a paddle court and two pavilions with full kitchens, and arbors. A huge fountain lights up at night.