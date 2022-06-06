Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Atterbury Estate in Southampton Village, which underwent a massive renovation, sold late last month to a power couple for $32.2 million.

The residence at 199 Coopers Neck Lane, set on three acres, was owned by David Walentas, the real-estate investor who developed Dumbo in Brooklyn and locally owns Two Trees in Bridgehampton. He and his late wife, Jane Walentas, bought the home in 2019 for $11.9 million to restore it to its former glory.

As the two-year project drew to a close, it was listed for $35 million in April of 2021, though the last asking price was $37 million. Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens and Bespoke had the co-exclusive.

Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers, who are, according to The Wall Street Journal, Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of the messaging company Slack, and Jen Rubio, co-founder and CEO of Away, a luggage manufacturer and retailer, are the buyers.

Walentas told WSJ that the proceeds from the sale will go to the University of Virginia, as part of his pledge to donate $100 million to his alma mater.

Southampton Estate Made New

The traditional gabled brick house was originally commissioned in 1910 by Henry Graff Trevor, a New York sportsman and the founder of the Shinnecock Golf Club, who was also known for introducing “French curly-coated poodles into the United States” in 1896, according to his obituary in The New York Times.

Grosvenor Atterbury, whose works locally included the former Parrish Art Museum and the Creeks estate in East Hampton, designed the residence. It was completed in 1913. The restoration and improvement of the home cost a reported $10 million. With 14,619 square feet of living space, there are 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and two powder rooms spread out over three levels. The home now enjoys higher ceilings, larger windows and all new mechanical systems, and the property now includes an added solarium, pool house and four-car garage. “A lot of people love old houses, but they don’t love old air conditioning and lighting and kitchens,” he told WSJ. “This is a brand new house in an old shell.” The floor plan was reimagined. The 7,000-square-foot first floor begins with a foyer that leads to the well-appointed living room with one of the six fireplaces in the home. An adjacent library also offers a fireplace. Meanwhile, the east side of the living room flows into the sunroom, which eventually leads into the newly-added solarium. Over on the western wing, there is a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen “complex,” according to the brochure. “The kitchen is immense, offering a large pantry, as well as a custom wine room and features top-of-the-line finishes including Ciuffo cabinetry,” it continues. There is also a breakfast room with a fireplace. The west wing also is home to one of 11 ensuite bedrooms, a receiving room, a laundry room, and a newly-added gallery that leads to the four-bay garage. But it is not just a simple big garage. It has radiant heating, a second-floor living area with two ensuite bedrooms, a living room and kitchen, and a perfect space for staff or guests. Up on the second floor of the main house, there are six bedrooms, a family room and another laundry room. The master suite has its own wing on the east side of the home. It features dual dressing rooms, “a master bath equal to that of the finest 5-star resort,” and a master study, according to the brochure. A third level is home to the remainder of the bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a playroom and a storage space. The grounds hold an 18-by-50-foot heated gunite pool with a spa and a new trellised pool house overlooking the great south lawn. There is also a sunken north/south tennis court. Two gated driveways service the estate. The main driveway is found off Coopers Neck Lane and leads to an elegant motor court, while the service driveway is located off Meadowmere Lane.

