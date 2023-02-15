Love was in the air for one particular Southampton house on Valentine’s Day.

Billed as a shingle-style summer colony “cottage,” the waterfront home sold Tuesday for $28,125,000 — one of the highest sales so far this year, though two others have sold at $35 million.

Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group and Hans von Schirach of Saunders & Associates had the co-exclusive. Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyers, who have not been named.

“1 Boatmans Lane is a truly exceptional property – a rarely available waterfront estate of over four acres, with a boat dock and deep-water access to Shinnecock Bay, tennis, pool and complete privacy,” says Burnside.

Located close to the Atlantic Ocean, the house at 1 Boatmans Lane boasts 350 feet of frontage on Taylor Creek. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom house sits on a 4.4-acre property with “sensational sunsets,” according to Cocoran’s listing.

“My customer had been in the market to buy for some time, not finding exactly what they wanted,” Burnside said. “After looking at over 100 homes together, we found something that was not only very special but perfectly suited for an avid outdoor adventurer and nature lover.”

Directly across the water is the Nature Conservancy’s Ruth Wales du Pont Sanctuary, a small preserve on the point between Heady Creek and Taylor Creek, accessible from Captain’s Neck Lane in Southampton Village.

The property at “1 Boatmans Lane was one of the most beautiful, one-of-a-kind properties on the East End — water views from every room. It was a true pleasure representing the seller for this unique offering,” von Schirach says.

The last asking price was $35 million.

The 5,152-square-foot house, set back from public access, offers an open floor plan with walls of glass overlooking the waterside heated pool.