Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Team Grows in the Hamptons

The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman is growing their Hamptons division, recently welcoming Dominic Couzens to the team.

Couzens will work out of the Bridgehampton office, alongside Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, who lead the team in the Hamptons. In 2023, the Eklund | Gomes Team was recognized as Douglas Elliman’s No. 1 Mega Team in the United States, with over $3.77 billion in sales nationally, working with Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing fame and John Gomes.

“We are thrilled to align with Dom,” Rosko tells Behind The Hedges. “He is an incredibly dynamic and forward-thinking addition to the team, and we are excited to integrate his skills in order to add more value to our clients and customers.”

Couzens was previously with Compass, where he was a member of The Breitenbach Advisory Team. He is said to have “a keen understanding of how technology and data are key to success in today’s digital age” and has “built a reputation for delivering exceptional results and customer service.”

“Growth and taking on new challenges are paramount to me,” Couzens says. “Having the opportunity to be part of this new team, with an expanding presence in the Hamptons market, was very appealing. Further to that, I have strong relationships in other markets such as New York City – where I grew up – Aspen, and Southern California, and the team’s National reach and track record of success paired well with my business goals.”

He is the creator and co-founder of a “video content series” called BAT Disrupt, in his previous role, “highlighting the various innovations and ‘disruptions’ taking place in the different facets of the real estate industry.”

He is now working on a number of new content series at E | G Hamptons that will create “unique and innovative opportunities to share information and collaborate with industry peers,” a statement explains.