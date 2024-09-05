Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Ryan Serhant’s Owning Manhattan will be back for a second season on Netflix.

Netflix renewed the unscripted series that centered on Serhant’s eponymous brokerage and a handful of his agents as they live and work in New York City following a successful first season that ranked in Global Top 10 TV (English). It was reported that the show reached Top 10 TV in 30 countries, and spent two weeks in the Top 10 TV in the United States.

While the first season only showed off listings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Hamptons may been seen in the second season.

After being posed the question, Serhant replies: “Real estate in Manhattan and The Hamptons goes hand in hand. We have amazing agents in The Hamptons and we’ve grown a lot in 2024. I can’t wait to show the world Serhant. Hamptons!”

The founder and former Million Dollar Listing New York star, who has closed more than $8 billion in sales, decided to start his own brokerage and founded SERHANT. in 2020. SERHANT. has become the fastest-growing full-service brokerage, operating in eight states. He opened an office in Water Mill in 2022.

Owning Manhattan premiered in June as the first Netflix real estate reality show focused on New York City real estate.

In August, Netflix canceled Buying Beverly Hills for a third season, which featured Mauricio Umansky and his staff at The Agency. News agencies reported the cancellation was due to production costs versus viewing numbers.