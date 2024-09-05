News & Features

Netflix Renews Ryan Serhant’s ‘Owning Manhattan’ for Second Season

Ryan Serhant, Owning Manhattan
Ryan Serhant in “Owning Manhattan”
Winnie Au/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Ryan Serhant’s Owning Manhattan will be back for a second season on Netflix.

Netflix renewed the unscripted series that centered on Serhant’s eponymous brokerage and a handful of his agents as they live and work in New York City following a successful first season that ranked in Global Top 10 TV (English). It was reported that the show reached Top 10 TV in 30 countries, and spent two weeks in the Top 10 TV in the United States.

Ryan Serhant, Owning Manhattan, SERHANT.
The 2024 cast of “Owning Manhattan,” from left, Jade Shenker Denham, Tricia Lee, Nile Lundgren, Chloe Tucker Caine, Genesis Suero, Savannah Gowarty, Jordan March, Ryan Serhant, Jonathan Normolle, Jessica Taylor, Jessica Markowski, Jeffrey St. Arromand, Jordan Hurt.Winnie Au/Netflix © 2024

While the first season only showed off listings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Hamptons may been seen in the second season.

After being posed the question, Serhant replies: “Real estate in Manhattan and The Hamptons goes hand in hand. We have amazing agents in The Hamptons and we’ve grown a lot in 2024. I can’t wait to show the world Serhant. Hamptons!”

The founder and former Million Dollar Listing New York star, who has closed more than $8 billion in sales, decided to start his own brokerage and founded SERHANT. in 2020. SERHANT. has become the fastest-growing full-service brokerage, operating in eight states. He opened an office in Water Mill in 2022.

Owning Manhattan premiered in June as the first Netflix real estate reality show focused on New York City real estate.

In August, Netflix canceled Buying Beverly Hills for a third season, which featured Mauricio Umansky and his staff at The Agency. News agencies reported the cancellation was due to production costs versus viewing numbers.

Ryan Serhant, SERHANT. Hamptons, Water Mill
Ryan Serhant, the founder of the eponymous firm, in front of SERHANT. Hamptons House in Water Mill in 2023.Joshua D’Agostino/SERHANT. Studios

 

