The 15-acre compound with a main house, guest house, wellness building and dock with a boathouse is available for rent for summer 2024.

A home on Southampton’s private Ram Island offers a refuge for someone who wants a luxurious summer rental but also wants to be away from the hustle and bustle in the Hamptons.

This unique compound at 45 Ram Island Drive is set on about 15 acres overlooking the water on all sides. The estate faces Sebonac Creek on one side and Peconic Bay and the exclusive National Golf Links of America on the other half of the “island,” connected to the mainland, in a secluded area of Southampton.

The property, featured in Vogue last year, is listed for rent with Rachel King and Kieran Brew of SERHANT., available starting in May for $150,000 per month and for August through Labor Day for $400,000.

Originally built in 1917, the main house was expertly restored and decorated by Atelier AM, an interior design and architecture firm based in Los Angeles. Warm, mahogany paneling, historic joinery and contemporary fixtures, and a glass-enclosed formal dining room are just some of the features throughout the house, which was originally a windmill-driven pump house that was later used as the hunting and fishing lodge for The National. The windmill was converted into a home office with an eagle-eye view of the harbor, bay and golf course. There are four luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, including a primary suite with its own roof deck, home to a copper soaking tub. There is also a two-story, transitional-style guest cottage with an expansive living, kitchen dining and bar area that opens out onto the lawn through oversized sliding glass doors. There are more bedrooms, including a bunkroom, bathrooms, and a large recreation area. Open terraces and mahogany decks will allow renters to stare out onto the water, while the glass-enclosed rooms take full advantage of the water views and sunsets.