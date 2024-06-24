Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Ryan Serhant’s new series Owning Manhattan premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 28.

Owning Manhattan is the first Netflix real estate reality show focused on New York City real estate, which touts Buying Beverly Hills and Selling Sunset.

It promises to give “an inside look at the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City,” and follows the former Million Dollar Listing New York (MDLNY) star and a group of agents “who will stop at nothing as they go after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city, on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world,” a press release says.

“Shooting this show was unlike anything I’d ever done before,” said Serhant, who starred on MDLNY since 2012 and also filled Sell It Like Serhant, a spin-off where he coached under-performing salespeople in various industries.

“It’s the most real thing the viewers are going to see on a reality real estate show, all shot in real-time, and not without some drama,” Serhant said. “It was surreal to finally celebrate this new series, which has been the culmination of two years of my life and work.”

The founder, who has closed more than $8 billion in sales, decided to start his own brokerage and founded SERHANT. in 2020. SERHANT. has become the fastest-growing full-service brokerage, operating in eight states.

The series will cover some of New York City’s most high-end residential and commercial properties. Though we’re told the Hamptons and Long Island are not covered in the series, SERHANT. has several offices on the island.

Serhant, who lives in Brooklyn, and his team celebrated the premiere at Marquee New York last week.

In attendance were cast members and SERHANT. agents, Genesis Suero, Jordan March, Tricia Lee, Savannah Gowarty, Jessica Taylor, Chloe Tucker Caine, Ryan Serhant, Nile Lundgren, Jessica Markowski, Jeffrey St. Arromand, Jordan Hurt, Jonathan Normolle, and Jade Shenker.

Get to Know the Other SERHANT. Agents

The show follows other SERHANT. agents, as well. They include Chloe Tucker Caine, who began her career on Broadway in Mamma Mia! before going into real estate, and Genesis Suero, a Dominican Republic-born agent and Miss New York USA winner who is now a member of the Lundgren Team led by Nile Lundgren. Jade Shenker is a commercial real estate strategist who made her name as a Top 30 Under 30 “real estate industry disrupter and advisor,” the press release says. She founded SERHANT.’s commercial division with almost a quarter billion dollars in active listings and she has managed over $650 million in luxury assets. Tricia Lee, a resident of Flatbush, Brooklyn, has sold over $200 million in her solo career before joining SERHANT. and launching the Tricia Lee Team joining forces with her partner, Jeffrey St. Arromand. “Tricia has a loyal client base and following that stems from owning and operating an award-winning chain of nail and beauty bars, Polish Bar Brooklyn,” the statement said. St. Arromand, a Brooklyn native is a three-time Emmy award-winning sports television producer, “is a public speaker, who has given his expertise on real estate trends, marketing, storytelling, and brand development.” Jessica Markowski is a New York City-born real estate agent who has built a substantial online following through her work on several projects, including Screenshop, a company co-founded by Kim Kardashian and sold to Snapchat in 2021. Then there’s Jessica Taylor, who has been involved in more than $500 million in sales after working for UBS in London. In 2014, she relocated to New York. Jordan March, the managing partner of the Empire Collective Team at SERHANT., is “a distinguished 16-year veteran of the real estate industry,” Netflix said. “He is regarded as a pioneer and industry disrupter for his use of digital media, and he has closed over $1 billion in sales. Jordan has completed degrees at the Institute of Audio Research and St. John’s University, and one of Jordan’s long-term goals is to further the movement of New Urbanism, helping to minimize the negative environmental impact of buildings by using a conscious approach to energy conservation, green technology, and sustainable architectural design and development.” Jordan Hurt, who has been an agent for 11 years, has more than $200 million in sales under his belt. Originally from Ohio, Hurt has long lived in downtown Manhattan and volunteers at the New York City LGBTQ Center. Nile Lundgren, who boasts more than $300 million in sales and over a decade of experience, specializes in high-end luxury and new development. “He has earned REBNY’s coveted Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE®) designation, and he is an adjunct professor at City University of New York’s Baruch College, where he teaches Customer Relationship Management,” the statement said. The Williamsburg, Brooklyn, resident also hosts a real estate podcast, The Broker that Never Sleeps. A North Carolina native, Savannah Gowarty moved to New York City three years ago and is a member of the Elevated Advisement Team. “Her relentless negotiating spirit, combined with her Southern hospitality, allows her to navigate every transaction with honesty, tact, and care,” the statement said. Lastly, Jonathan Normolle joins the cast as the newest addition to SERHANT.

All eight episodes of Season 1 will launch on June 28.

