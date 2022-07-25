SERHANT. House Hamptons Officially Opens in Water Mill

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Ryan Serhant’s brokerage, SERHANT., has officially opened an office in the Hamptons.

A party was held to celebrate the opening of SERHANT. House Hamptons, on Friday, July 22. The star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York was on hand to welcome guests to the new space at 103 Hayground Road in Water Mill with summer lawn games, food and drink.

“The Hamptons is one of the most incredible luxury real estate markets in the world,” says Serhant, who is the CEO, as well as the founder. “I have always had an active presence here, across all price points, and I’m excited to be bringing our firm to the Hamptons to better serve our local agents and clients.”

It marks the second SERHANT. House location. The first is at headquarters in SoHo, which opened its doors in September 2021.

“We’re building a real estate brokerage for the future, and that includes the way we think about office space. Like our headquarters in Manhattan, SERHANT. House Hamptons will be designed to be somewhere agents want to be,” Serhant continues. “It won’t be a cube farm, but rather a gathering space designed to inspire networking, collaboration, and a strong company culture, empowering everyone who visits to achieve success.”

SERHANT. is also expanding its Signature division to the Hamptons, which specializes in serving high-net-worth clients and focuses on properties priced over $10 million.” SERHANT. Signature offers premium white-glove services, bespoke marketing initiatives, and a team of property experts that work exclusively in the high-end luxury market,” a statement says.

The new Water Mill location features 3,000 square feet across two buildings in a multi-structure compound just off Montauk Highway. The space includes “a lounge area and experiential space for clients, co-working space for agents and an outpost for SERHANT. Studios, the firm’s in-house film and production team.”

In 2021, SERHANT. completed nearly $2 billion in total sales volume. The firm was founded in September 2020.

