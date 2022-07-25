News & Features

SERHANT. House Hamptons Officially Opens in Water Mill

By
0
comments
Posted on
SERHANT. Hamptons House Ryan with guests
From left, Kayla Lee, Chase Landow, Charisse Chassen, Ryan Serhant, Jared Chassen, Rachel King, Linda Ho, Ashley Brooke. All are SERHANT. brokers, except for Chassen.
Anthony Collins Photography for SERHANT

Ryan Serhant’s brokerage, SERHANT., has officially opened an office in the Hamptons.

A party was held to celebrate the opening of SERHANT. House Hamptons, on Friday, July 22. The star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York was on hand to welcome guests to the new space at 103 Hayground Road in Water Mill with summer lawn games, food and drink.

“The Hamptons is one of the most incredible luxury real estate markets in the world,” says Serhant, who is the CEO, as well as the founder. “I have always had an active presence here, across all price points, and I’m excited to be bringing our firm to the Hamptons to better serve our local agents and clients.”

Serhant
Ryan Serhant and guests at SERHANT. House HamptonsAnthony Collins Photography for SERHANT

It marks the second SERHANT. House location. The first is at headquarters in SoHo, which opened its doors in September 2021.

“We’re building a real estate brokerage for the future, and that includes the way we think about office space. Like our headquarters in Manhattan, SERHANT. House Hamptons will be designed to be somewhere agents want to be,” Serhant continues. “It won’t be a cube farm, but rather a gathering space designed to inspire networking, collaboration, and a strong company culture, empowering everyone who visits to achieve success.”

Party-goers at SERHANT. House Hamptons. Kristen Kipilla, the Creative and Marketing Director, in the car with Jason Puma, the Senior Brand Manager, to her left, and Patrick Lurgio, the Marketing Intern, to her right.Anthony Collins Photography for SERHANT

SERHANT. is also expanding its Signature division to the Hamptons, which specializes in serving high-net-worth clients and focuses on properties priced over $10 million.” SERHANT. Signature offers premium white-glove services, bespoke marketing initiatives, and a team of property experts that work exclusively in the high-end luxury market,” a statement says.

Everything You Need to Know About Title Insurance With Dorian Lam

The Brownstoner Podcast

The new Water Mill location features 3,000 square feet across two buildings in a multi-structure compound just off Montauk Highway. The space includes “a lounge area and experiential space for clients, co-working space for agents and an outpost for SERHANT. Studios, the firm’s in-house film and production team.”

SERHANT. House Hamptons
The finished lounge area at SERHANT. House HamptonsSERHANT. Studios

In 2021, SERHANT. completed nearly $2 billion in total sales volume. The firm was founded in September 2020.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The party sceneAnthony Collins Photography for SERHANT

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites