SERHANT. Announces Expanding Hamptons Presence

Million Dollar Listing New York’s Ryan Serhant’s eponymous real estate brokerage will have a bigger presence in the Hamptons this summer. The firm will open its Hamptons office location, known as SERHANT. House Hamptons, in Water Mill.

“The Hamptons is one of the most incredible luxury real estate markets in the world; I have always had an active presence here, across all price points, and I’m excited to be bringing our firm to the Hamptons to better serve our local agents and clients, ”the founder and CEO of SERHANT., said in a statement.

The multifunctional office space will open at 103 Hayground Road in Water Mill, just north of Montauk Highway, between Water Mill and Bridgehampton. SERHANT. will utilize two buildings with 3,000 square feet of space.

“We’re building a real estate brokerage for the future, and that includes the way we think about office space. Like our headquarters in Manhattan, SERHANT. House Hamptons will be designed to be somewhere agents want to be — it won’t be a cube farm, but rather a gathering space designed to inspire networking, collaboration, and a strong company culture, empowering everyone who visits to achieve success,” Serhant added.

This is the second SERHANT. House location, and, like the first in New York City, it will offer “a lounge area and experiential space for clients, coworking space for agents and an outpost for SERHANT. Studios, the firm’s in-house film and production team.” Hamptons House encourages a “drop-in” work style in a “home-like” environment to maximize productivity.

The first SERHANT. House, SERHANT. House NYC, opened in September 2021 in SoHo as the firm’s global headquarters.

SERHANT., founded in 2020, finished 2021 with nearly $2 billion in total sales volume and by growing its roster of agents by 35%. Shawn Egan and Jack Richardson are two familiar Hamptons agents who have joined the company over the past year or so.

With the move to Water Mill, SERHANT. is bringing its Signature division to the Hamptons, which specializes in serving high net worth clients and focuses on properties priced over $10 million with “premium white-glove services, bespoke marketing initiatives and a team of property experts that work exclusively in the high-end luxury market,” the brokerage says.

Serhant quietly sold a Bridgehampton home, one of the top sales of 2021, just before the new year. As Behind The Hedges reported in January, 249 Surfside Drive sold for $32 million. The transaction just hit the deeds last week.

While it was not clear exactly when the space would open, it is expected to open this summer.

Caleb Petersen of Newmark Knight Frank represented SERHANT. in leasing 103 Hayground Road.

The commercial compound parcel, which is listed for sale at $2.65 million, features a total of three buildings, including retail space, most recently utilized by Bliss.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.