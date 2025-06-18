Terry Cohen, who has 25 year of experience, is now with Compass in Bridgehampton.

Compass, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the country by sales volume, announced this week that Terry Cohen, one of the top-producing agents in the Hamptons, has joined the Bridgehampton office.

Cohen, who has been one of the top agents on the East End for 25 years, has completed over $2.5 billion in career sales — with $150 million closed just last year, when she was a partner at Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, which specializes in off-market properties. Previously, she was with Saunders & Associates for more than a decade, where she served as a vice president.

“I’m exactly where I want to be in my career, and I view change as an opportunity for growth,” says Cohen in a statement. “We, as brokers, to stay relevant, are constantly evolving through ever-changing markets, so change isn’t scary for me. I actually welcome it. Leaving Hedgerow wasn’t an easy decision, but it was met with understanding and goodwill — something I deeply appreciate.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Terry,” says Joe Fuer, the managing director for Compass in the Hamptons. “Her deep knowledge of the East End market and extensive experience, combined with the power of the Compass network, make this an ideal partnership. It’s a perfect alignment of talent, resources, and shared values. We’re going to have a lot of fun together.”

“Known for her dedication and market expertise from Southampton to Amagansett, Terry was drawn to Compass for its collaborative culture and the opportunity to connect with agents across all of our markets,” according to the statement.

Most recently, while at Hedgerow, she put a 4.4-acre estate at 24 & 36 Jeffreys Lane in East Hampton under contract after less than 30 days on the market. The last ask was $41.9 million for both parcels, which offer 260 feet of waterfrontage and views of not only the Atlantic Ocean and Maidstone Golf Course.

“Throughout this search, I had the chance to intimately connect with several companies, each and every one of them was impressive,” Cohen continues. “I’d like to say thank you for your time and look forward to working together on many deals to come. Ultimately, Compass stood out to me and my needs. Its collaborative culture and expansive network made it the ideal choice for the next chapter of my journey — and I’m excited to lean into it.”

