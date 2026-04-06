Compass has added three real estate agents to its roster in the Hamptons: Bayard Fenwick, Clare Ambrose, and Claudette Dixon, who combined had a total of $40 million in sales volume of $40 million last year.

The largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, Compass says it continues to strengthen its foothold in the luxury Hamptons market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bayard, Clare, and Claudette to our Hamptons family,” said Joe Fuer, Managing Director for Compass in the Hamptons. “Their collective expertise and deep roots in this community are invaluable. At Compass, we pride ourselves on being the home for the industry’s best talent. The fact that Clare and Claudette have chosen to return to us speaks volumes about the power of our platform and our unwavering focus on agent success and seller choice.”

Fenwick has joined the firm for the first time, coming from Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, while Ambrose and Dixon are both returning to the brokerage, “citing the company’s unique culture and technology as key drivers for their homecoming,” according to a statement.

Ambrose had been at AuDela Real Estate, and Dixon rejoins the firm from Signature Premier Properties.

“All three agents expressed that the decision to align with Compass was rooted in the brokerage’s commitment to providing an industry-leading tools and technology platform,” according to the statement. “By leveraging the proprietary AI-driven data and end-to-end Compass platform, these agents are positioned to provide an elevated level of service and efficiency to their clients. Notably, the agents highlighted the leadership of Compass in Seller Choice, which empowers homeowners with a variety of flexible options to maximize the value of their property in a competitive market.”

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