Clockwise: The Michael Lorber Team, The Connelly Team, The Atlantic Team, Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Erica Grossman and the property on Further Lane that sold for $70 million in 2025.

Douglas Elliman honored its top-performing agents from last year at the annual 2026 Ellie Awards, including the Hamptons and North Fork recipients.

Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, bestowed awards on those who ranked at the top of many different categories and touted that in 2025 Douglas Elliman was ranked the No. 1 brokerage in the Hamptons by transactions, according to The Real Deal’s annual Hamptons ranking. Based on One Key MLS data, Elliman Elliman also achieved the top status on the North Fork, for both Southold and Riverhead Towns, by sales volume, transaction count and market share.

“I am so proud of and continually inspired by the dedication, professionalism, and personal passion our agents bring to their work every day,” said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. “Their expertise and entrepreneurial drive not only exemplify this company’s legacy of excellence, but they’re also essential to achieving our bold vision for growth, innovation, and enduring success as the country’s preeminent luxury real estate brokerage.”

Top national awards went to The Eklund | Gomes Team, which received the Billion Dollar Club Award and was named the No. 1 Enterprise Team company-wide by GCI and Sales Volume.

The Michael Lorber Team was named the No. 2 Mega Team company-wide by GCI and Sales Volume.

For Medium Teams by GCI, The Hamptons-based Atlantic Team ranked No. 9 company wide. They also ranked No. 6 by sales volume.

For agents by GCI, Erica Grossman was ranked the No. 18 agent company-wide, followed by Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, who were named No. 20 and No. 22, respectively. By Sales volume, Grossman ranked the No. 16 agent company-wide, followed by Martha Gundersen at No. 20 and Paul Brennan at No. 24.

Worth noting, one of the top sales of 2025 — the $70 million oceanfront sale of 370 and 372 Further Lane in Amagansett — was completed by Gundersen and Brennan, who repped the buyer. Along with Grossman, they also represented the seller of 125 Mid Ocean Drive in Bridgehampton, which traded for $57 million. The $31.5 million oceanfront sale of 33 Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton, was co-represented by The Atlantic Team and Grossman, with The Atlantic Team also securing the buyer.

“Year after year, our agents continue to demonstrate what it means to lead the market with integrity, expertise, and results,” said Todd Bourgard, CEO of Brokerage for the Long Island, Hamptons and North Fork regions of Douglas Elliman Realty. “The achievements we’re celebrating reflect the extraordinary talent across our Hamptons and North Fork offices and reinforce Douglas Elliman’s position as an industry leader in the region. I’m incredibly proud to work alongside such an accomplished group of professionals.”

Meanwhile, on the North Fork, Kristy Naddell represented the record-breaking $11.2 million waterfront sale of 12120 New Suffolk Avenue in Cutchogue.

AWARDS BY SALES GCI

In the Hamptons, the Top Individual prize based on Gross Commission Income (GCI) was awarded to Erica Grossman (No. 1) from the Southampton office. Additional individuals recognized by GCI were Martha Gundersen (No. 2), Paul Brennan (No. 3), Kristy Naddell (No. 4), Thomas Cavallo (No. 5) Maryanne Horwath (No.6), Dawn Neway (No.7), Jospeh Van Asco (No.8), Francis Fineo (No.9), Brenda Giufurta (No.10), Alexis Meadows (No.11), Toni Asch (No.12), Susan Ceslow (No.13), Dennis Saglam (No.14), Lauren Spiegel (No.15) Susan Hovdesven (No.16), Scott Bennett (No.17), Robert Landsiedel (No.18), Elizabeth Capozzoli (No.19), Andrea Parks (No.20)

The Hamptons award for Top Team by GCI went to The Atlantic Team (No.1) of the East Hampton office. Other Top 10 Teams by GCI in the Hamptons included The Enzo Morabito Team (No.2), The Michael Lorber Team (No.3), Terry Thompson – Tania Deighton Team (No.4), The Cammarata Team (No.5), The Tunick Team (No.6), The Connelly Team (No.7), Hamptons Collective (No.8), Lord Chapin Team (No.9), Principi Team (No.10), Wolff Bender Team (No.11), Pinkwater Metzger Team (No.12), Dixon Advisory Team (No.13), The Poliwoda Team (No.14), and The Jonathan Stein Team (No.15).

AWARDS BY SALES VOLUME

The Top Individual Agent in the Hamptons by Sales Volume was Erica Grossman (No.1). He was followed by Martha Gundersen (No.2), Paul Brennan (No.3), Kristy B. Naddell (No.4), Thomas Cavallo (No.5), Maryanne Horwath (No.6), Francis Fineo (No.7), Dawn Neway (No.8), Alexis Meadows (No.9), Brenda Giufurta (No.10), Joseph Van Asco (No.11), Lauren Spiegel (No.12), Toni Asch (No.13), Dennis Saglam (No.14), Susan Ceslow (No.15), Robert Landsiedel (No.16), Scott Bennett (No.17), Susan Hovdesven (No.18), Elizabeth Capozzoli (No.19) and Andrea Parks (No.20).

The Top Team by Sales Volume was awarded to The Atlantic Team (No.1), The Enzo Morabito Team (No.2), The Michael Lorber Team (No.3), Terry Thompson – Tania Deighton Team (No.4), The Cammarata Team (No.5), The Connelly Team (No.6), The Tunick Team (No.7), Hamptons Collective (No.8), Principi Team (No.9), Lord Chapin Team (No.10), The Pinkwater Metzger Team (No.11), Wolff Bender Team (No.12), Dixon Advisory (No.13), The Poliwoda Team (No.14) and The Jonathan Stein Team (No.15).

AWARDS BY SALES TRANSACTIONS

The Top Individual prize based on Transactions in the Hamptons went to Kristy B. Naddell (No.1) from the Cutchogue office. Other individual winners included Alexis Meadows (No.2), Dennis Saglam (No.3), Andrea Parks (No.4), Joseph Van Asco (No.5), Thomas Cavallo (No.6), Susan Ceslow (No.7), Erica Grossman, Martha Gundersen, Scott Bennett, Dawn Neway and Stephan Mandresh (No.8) TIE, Brenda Giufurta and Janet Bidwell (No.9 TIE), Elizabeth Capozzoli and Thomas Uhlinger (No.10 TIE).

The Connelly Team (No.1) was named the Top Performing Team in the Hamptons by number of Transactions, followed by The Atlantic Team (No.2), The Enzo Morabito Team (No.3), Terry Thompson – Tania Deighton Team (No.4), The Cammarata Team (No.5), Principi Team (No.6), Lord Chapin Team (No.7), The Michael Lorber Team (No.8), The Poliwoda Team (No.9), The Tunick Team (No.10).

AWARDS BY RENTALS GCI

Joseph Van Asco was named the No.1 Rental Agent in the Hamptons by GCI. Other top rental agents by GCI included Brenda Giufurta (No.2), Dawn Neway (No.3), Thomas Cavallo (No.4), Maryanne Horwath (No.5), Toni Asch (No.6), Elizabeth Cordova Alata (No.7), Marc Aaron Curti (No.8), Erin Hand (No.9), and Erica Grossman (No.10).

The Atlantic Team was named the No.1 Rental Team in the Hamptons by GCI. Other Top Rental Teams by GCI included Dixon Advisory (No.2), Terry Thompson – Tania Deighton (No.3), Hamptons Collective (No.4), The Nigro Team (No.5), Wolff Bender Team (No.6), Novo Collective (No.7), The Bouckoms Team (No.8), The Michael Lorber Team (No.9), and The Tunick Team (No.10).

AWARDS BY RENTAL TRANSACTIONS

Dawn Neway was named the No.1 Rental Agent in the Hamptons by Transactions. Other individual winners by transactions included Joseph Van Asco (No.2), Brenda Giufurta (No.3), Marc Aaron Curti (No.4), Elizabeth Cordova Alata (No.5), Maryanne Horwath (No.6), Paul Loeb (No.7), Mitchell Brownstein (No.8), Toni Asch and Thomas Cavallo (No.9 TIE), and Geraldine Wyman (No.10).

The Atlantic Team was named the No.1 Rental Team in the Hamptons by Transactions. Other Top Rental Teams by Transactions included The Bouckoms Team (No.2), Terry Thompson – Tania Deighton Team (No.3), Lord Chapin Team (No.4) The Poliwoda Team (No.5), Dixon Advisory (No.6), Wolff Bender Team (No.7), Hamptons Collective (No.8), The Michael Lorber Team (No.9) and Principi Team (No.10).

PINNACLE CLUB AWARDS FOR NEW YORK CITY

The prestigious Pinnacle Club Award winners, presented to Hamptons and North Fork agents and teams who made over $1 million in 2025 included The Atlantic Team, The Enzo Morabito Team, Terry Thompson – Tania Deighton Team, Erica Grossman, Martha Gundersen, Paul Brennan, Kristy Naddell, Thomas Cavallo, Maryanne Horwath, and The Michael Lorber Team.

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