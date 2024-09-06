Fran Mazer and Team: They’re the Real Deal

A Long Island native, Mazer grew up in East Williston and later raised her own family in Woodbury. She is a founding agent of Compass Greater New York’s Woodbury office.

Fran Mazer, a founding agent of Compass Greater New York’s Woodbury office, marks an impressive 24 years in the real estate industry. Over the years, she has built and led a dedicated team that serves clients across Long Island with unwavering commitment and exceptional customer service.

“I created a team to enhance the way we serve our clients,” Mazer explains. “Each member of my team has a unique specialty — whether it’s executing our marketing plan, showing properties, or staging homes. Everyone brings something valuable to the table, ensuring our clients receive the best possible outcome.”

Deep Community Roots

A Long Island native, Mazer grew up in East Williston and later raised her own family in Woodbury. Her lifelong connection to the area gives her an unmatched understanding of the diverse communities on Long Island, from the North Shore to the coastal hamlets.

“I know Long Island inside and out because it’s been my home my entire life,” Mazer says.

Her team, known as The Fran Mazer Team, is a well-oiled machine: Michele Glassberg, the director of operations and a licensed real estate salesperson, has been with Mazer since the beginning;

Andrea Jordano, a licensed real estate salesperson with 15 years of experience on the team; Therese DiRenzo, a licensed real estate salesperson who joined four years ago; and Mazer’s son, Michael Ratner, who grew up immersed in the business and observed the dedication and commitment firsthand, is now a licensed real estate salesperson.

Authenticity and Relationship Building

Authenticity is the cornerstone of Mazer’s approach to real estate. She emphasizes the importance of forming genuine relationships with clients. “We focus on understanding what clients truly want and building those relationships from the start,” Mazer says. “It’s crucial for us to be relatable and connect with our clients on a deeper level.”

While many real estate agents approach their work transactionally, Mazer and her team take a different route. “Some agents might close a deal and never speak to that client again,” Mazer explains.

“But for us, it’s all about relationships. We keep in touch with our clients, helping them as their needs evolve—whether they’re upsizing, downsizing, or even helping their children buy homes.”

Mazer’s team is versatile, handling properties at all price points across Long Island. “We don’t change our approach based on the value of their property, you receive the same customer service and marketing strategy,” she says. “Our focus is always on how we can best help our clients, regardless of the dollar amount involved.”

This relationship-focused approach sometimes requires going the extra mile, such as bringing in translators or marketing homes in foreign-language newspapers to reach a broader audience. “We pride ourselves on being able to meet the needs of all types of clients,” Mazer says. “I’ve even shown and sold homes internationally over FaceTime because the clients couldn’t be here in person. We will do whatever it takes to find the right home for you.”

A Full-Service Team with a Personal Touch

As a listing agent, Mazer is committed to positioning her clients for success. “We go above and beyond to make sure our clients’ homes are presented in the best possible light,” she says. “Our team handles all the staging ourselves, from decluttering to rearranging furniture. We keep a full inventory of staging items, ready to enhance every property and make it look exceptional. This is yet another way we add value for our clients.”

But Mazer’s involvement doesn’t end once the listing is secured. “We’re with you every step of the way,” she says. “Whether it’s resolving issues with inspections and appraisals, coordinating with movers, or supplying our referral list (people who organize, do tag sales, handymen, contractors, etc.) we’re there to offer support throughout the entire process.”

For those relocating out of state, Mazer takes it a step further by connecting them with trusted agents in their new location. “People often ask me to find ‘a Fran’ in Florida or Texas, and I make sure they’re in good hands, thanks to Compass’ extensive networking platform,” she says.

Mazer’s commitment to her clients has earned her team widespread recognition. Testimonials from multigenerational families and even her colleagues speak to the team’s dedication. For the past four years, The Fran Mazer Team has been ranked in the top 1.5 percent of small teams in the entire country by The Wall Street Journal’s RealTrends.

The Power of Presentation and Design

Mazer’s background as a children’s clothing designer, with a degree from F.I.T., continues to influence her work in real estate. “Design and presentation are everything,” she says. “We always aim to create an experience that resonates with potential buyers and sellers.”

Her team’s attention to detail extends to making each home feel personal and inviting. “We focus on highlighting its strengths and making it as attractive as possible,” Mazer explains. “It’s all about creating a space that people can envision themselves living in.” Mazer’s mantra has always been “It is all about the presentation and first impression.”

What Sets Fran Apart

Fran Mazer is known for her exceptional negotiating skills, which consistently secure the best outcomes for her clients. Her genuine personality and warm smile create an inviting atmosphere, making them feel at ease throughout the process. Whether navigating complex negotiations or simply offering support, Fran’s approachability and authentic charm foster a comfortable environment, ensuring clients are both confident and content in their real estate journey, and many times Fran says, “I get to call them friends.”

In addition to their design expertise and master negotiating skills, Mazer’s team leverages the latest technology to offer a comprehensive service package. Mazer always said, “I realized if I hadn’t joined Compass, I would be doing a disservice to my clients by not leveraging the cutting-edge technology and extensive reach that Compass provides.”

The Fran Mazer Team seamlessly blends expertise, insight, and innovative tools to ensure their buyers and sellers achieve exceptional results.

Current Listings

The Fran Mazer Team’s current listings include:

• 3 Fairview Lane, Huntington: A three-bedroom, one-and-a-half -bath split-level home. $575,000

• 1 Foxhunt Crescent, Oyster Bay Cove: A five-bedroom, 4.55 bath renovated 6,530 square-foot colonial on 2 acres with pool & tennis. $ 2,499,999

• 9 Fox Meadow Court, Woodbury: A stunning six-bedroom, 6,500-square-foot brick home on a beautifully landscaped acre, listed for $3,599,888.

• 10 Orchard Lane, Old Westbury: A luxurious six-bedroom, 10,085-square-foot estate on 4 acres, listed for $5.7 million.

• 4 Polo Drive, Old Westbury: An elegant eight-bedroom, 8,474-square-foot modern center hall Colonial on 3.25 acres, listed for $5.35 million.

• 2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury: A spacious six-bedroom, 6,285-square-foot Colonial on 4.05 acres, listed for $4.599 million.

The team’s commitment to excellence, authenticity, and client satisfaction continues to drive their success in the highly competitive & desirable Long Island real estate market.

This article appeared as the cover story for the September issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press. Read the full digital edition here.