Modern Waterfront Home in Water Mill Now Asking Under $20M

Seamless indoor-outdoor living at 34 Cobb Isle Road in Water Mill, a modern waterfront retreat designed by Roger Ferris. Retractable glass doors open for access to decks overlooking the peninsula.

Lori Schiaffino of Compass has the exclusive listing on 34 Cobb Isle Road in Water Mill, now listed at $19.25 million.

The striking contemporary residence sits on 1.69 acres on Cobb Isle, a peninsula overlooking Mecox Bay and beyond to the Atlantic Ocean, and comes with a private dock on Meyers Pond with access to Burnett Creek to the rear. Designed by the renowned architect, Roger Ferris, it boasts floor-to-ceiling walls of retractable glazed frameless glass to take full advantage of the views from nearly every room.

With 9,700 square feet of living space across the four-story steel frame house, there is plenty of space for summer entertaining. The sleek entry foyer gives way to two wings connected by a glass bridge overlooking the south-facing heated gunite pool with its LED light. In fact, the first floor is surrounded by terraces made of terrazzo polished concrete which overlooks the pool.

On the east wing, is the great room with a fireplace that flows into the dining room, as well as the colorful kitchen and master suite, while the west wing contains guest quarters. “Tying the two volumes together, a deck with living and lounging areas and a pool face the south,” the architect’s description explains.

Floors throughout the home feature a white gloss poured-in-place resin by Bolidt.

The custom kitchen contains Bulthaup cabinets, Krion countertops and a ColorKote glass backsplash. There is also a media room and a wet bar. A “poured-in-place high-grade polyurethane resin flooring by Bolidt with a white gloss finish” can be throughout the home, the listing description reads.

The home provides five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half baths. The primary bedroom is a real retreat with stunning views of Mecox Bay and the ocean from a private deck, two luxurious bathrooms and walk-in closets, and a private office.

There is also a gym, massage room and even an outdoor yoga pavilion on the ground level of the home, along with a two-car garage.

An elevator and stairs service all four floors, including the rooftop deck, where there are “mesmerizing 360-degree water and striking sunset views,” the Compass listing promises.The rooftop offers living and dining areas, a grill, a pizza oven, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, an ice machine and even vegetable and herb gardens.

There are several other patios and decks to relax on. There is also a pool house.

According to the listing, the property also has room for an additional pool and a pool house “should one desire.”

See it for yourself. An open house will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Back in 2022, this property was offered along with a separate 0.92-acre lot with a 2,700-square-foot house that had been renovated in 2020, for a total of $43 million.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 34 Cobb Isle Road, Water Mill | Broker: Lori Schiaffino, Compass | GMAP