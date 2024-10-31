Montauk Stone House From Andy Warhol’s Diaries Lists at $18M

The historic estate at 408 Old Montauk Highway has glorious views of the Montauk Lighthouse and Block Island.

The historic Stone House, which sits high on the southernmost bluff out in Montauk and has a storied past, has been listed recently for $18 million.

The oceanfront estate offers panoramic vistas, even of the nearby Montauk Lighthouse and Block Island. Kyle Rokso and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman have the listing.

“This home is by far the most recognized for its unparalleled exclusivity, by way of location, history, architecture and garden design,” the listing description reads. “Since the 1950s, the house has been occupied by several Hollywood and entertainment elites, such as Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio and John Lennon, John F. Kennedy and among others, and is cited frequently in Andy Warhol’s infamous diaries. Truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to be the steward of one of the most Private, rare and collectible estates in the world.”

For the last several decades, it has been home to the Ehrenwald family and is being sold by the wife of the late Jerry Ehrenwald, known as an important figure in the diamond industry. He was the president and CEO of IGI North America (International Gemological Institute) and is largely credited with introducing the concept of jewelry certification to the industry.

Located on 3.2 acres at 408 Old Montauk Highway, the house sits just 15 feet from the cliff with only one home to the east on the ocean.

It’s like “living on your own island with nothing but vistas to the east and magnificent sunrises and moon rises over the ocean. It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the steward of one of the most private, rare and collectible estates in the world,” Rosko says.

The estate sits on a 70-foot vegetative bluff and protected rock revetment on the Atlantic Ocean, and includes 178.7 feet of ocean frontage.

Originally built in 1912 by fine artisans and then rebuilt in 1991 by the renowned designer Tony Ingrao, the main residence features custom copper handmade windows and masterful stonework with a hand-carved wood exterior. The designer’s intention, according to the listing, was to preserve the integrity of the original structure but breathe modern conveniences into the living experience.

It only has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, but there is also a 608-square-foot lofted artist’s studio with one bathroom and a covered porch that overlooks an open meadow.

The property also holds a 186-square-foot pool house with a bathroom and an outdoor shower that overlooks the pond-shaped saltwater-lined pool. Large stones, expansive lawns and gardens surround the home.

Inside the main home, the first floor offers an eat-in kitchen with marble countertops, hand-painted custom cabinets and high-end stainless-steel appliances. Arched doors in the kitchen allow for unobstructed views of the ocean.

The living room, formal dining room and a media room/den each feature large wood-burning stone fireplaces and more striking ocean views.

A powder room boasts a vintage toilet, a sink and a hand-painted vanity.

“The meticulously crafted hand-painted wood staircase in the entry hall leads to the second-floor primary bedroom suite which features 14-foot vaulted ceilings, a spacious marble and stone bath with a separate soaking tub, a steam shower with glass walls overlooking the ocean, private wood balcony overlooking the Montauk Lighthouse and Block Island,” the description says.

A second antique wood staircase on the east wing of the house leads from the media room/den to a guest bedroom, an office/gym, a bathroom and a laundry room.

This is definitely a Montauk treasure and it will be interesting to see who snaps this one up.

[Listing: 408 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk | Brokers: Kyle Rokso and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman | GMAP

